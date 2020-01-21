The first flight of the Boeing 777X is scheduled to launch on Thursday money

This file, taken on November 6, 2018, shows a Boeing 777X model at Airshow China 2018 in Zhuhai, south China’s Guangdong Province. – AFP picture

NEW YORK, Oct. / PRNewswire / – After months of delays, Boeing plans to fly its new long-haul 777X on Thursday.

The date for the first flight, an important step before Boeing applies for approval for the new aircraft, could be missed depending on the weather.

The flight was originally scheduled for summer 2019, but was postponed due to a number of issues, including a new General Electric engine.

The flight should take place in Seattle, it was said.

Boeing underwent extensive testing after two fatal accidents after its 737 MAX aircraft landed worldwide in March.

A spokesman for the US Aviation Administration said the 777X flight is expected soon, “but the timing is entirely Boeing’s.”

There were 340 orders for the 777X, mainly from giants such as Emirates, Lufthansa, Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines and Qatar Airways. The aircraft is a competitive option with the Airbus A350.

If everything is OK with the first flight, Boeing will submit documents to the FAA as part of the formal certification process, which includes a certification test flight.

Boeing is now targeting the first commercial deliveries of the aircraft in early 2021, later than the mid-2020 schedule.

The development of the long-haul aircraft, which can carry between 384 and 426 passengers, stalled in September when the fuselage of the aircraft broke during a stress test. – AFP