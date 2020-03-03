[The first London Underground line ever built is 150 a long time outdated currently – and it continue to lies abandoned beneath the metropolis]

You’ve got acquired to give a little bit of credit score to the 1st London Underground line that was ever developed.

Generally simply because our life as Londoners would be infinitely a lot more hard if the Tube failed to exist now.

Regrettably, the 1st at any time London Underground line was shut to the public in 1898 – but it however lies deserted beneath the metropolis now.

Recognized as the Tower Subway, the tunnel was excavated in 1869, earning it 150 several years outdated.

Where is the tunnel?

The tunnel, which is quarter of a mile extensive, was dug in to develop into a link between Tower Hill, which sits north of the river, and Tooley Road, which sits south of the river, around today’s Shard.

It was to grow to be a tiny passenger railway, though it would only transportation 12 travellers at a time.

The tunnel was the initial in the planet to be excavated with James Greathead’s ‘shield’ technological innovation, which is effectively a protecting composition employed in tunnelling.

What we can seem again on as the initially Tube line was dug out in considerably less than a 12 months and, in spite of there only being house for 12 travellers, it bought very first and 2nd class tickets.





You can see what stays of the old Tower Subway



Why was it the initial Tube line?

The Tower Subway can be termed the very first Tube line simply because it was excavated in the exact same way subsequent Tube traces had been – making use of the aforementioned iron protect.

One more pinpointing variable is the simple fact that it was created specially for passenger trains, as the now Northern Line would be 20 yrs later.

Trains stopped operating in the tunnel in 1870, but it remained open up for persons to stroll by for virtually two much more decades.

However, strolling via there possibly was not extremely pleasurable it was very likely damp, darkish, a household to rats, and even a great position for criminals to function.

Now all that stays of the tunnel previously mentioned floor is a cylinder structure, a previous entrance to the at the time active tunnel.





You can spot it by the Tower of London. Weirdly, the former subway stands future to a Subway sandwich store.

