The first stage of the reopening of Sask. the economy will start on May 4

REGINA –

The first of the five-part reopening of the state of Saskatchewan is set to begin on May 4.

Premier Scott Moe and Health Minister. Saqib Shahab unveiled the re-opening of Saskatchewan Plan on Thursday morning.

Saskatchewan was the first state to announce plans to remove restrictions and reopen businesses.

“Some will be worried that this will pass soon,” Moe said in an interview Thursday.

But, he said he is confident in the plan, since many key businesses remain open throughout the spread, with new practices to ensure staff and users. safe products.

“We were able to keep the curve straight even though these businesses were still open,” Moe said. “This gives us confidence that Saskatchewan businesses can reopen and keep their customers safe by maintaining similar practices throughout the region.”

The plan is to “follow, slow and carefully reopen the business” statewide. It also includes physical measures and restrictions that will be in the coming months.

There are some long-term restrictions that will remain in place, including school closings, visitors entering certain health centers, travel restrictions and personal decisions. .

“Over the next few weeks, restrictions will be gradually increased by adding a variety of franchises to authorized businesses, meaning they can be reopened if they choose,” Moe said. “All businesses and public spaces need to continue following the traditional culture and hygiene and antibiotics to protect both employees and customers. tests must comply with the distance limits and stay home if they have COVID-19 protection. ”

Five stages

The Saskatchewan market is broken up into five segments:

Phase one: May 4

Phase Two: May 19

Phase three: TBA day

Step Four: TBA day

Season five: TBA day

Moe said the dates of the next phase will be determined by reviewing events-19 at an earlier stage.

Shahab said on Thursday, “We want to see no increase when people take part in other activities,” “If we see exports in those structures, we have to maintain tightness. here. We want to learn from that and give you more ideas. “

Take good care of the infected person

As the state moves through each of the five stages, Moe and Shahab are said to be overseeing the spread of NO-19 in Saskatchewan.

However, new issues may not be linked to the open market.

“We need to learn more from what we see,” Shahab said.

Ultimately, the decision of moving forward with new levels will depend on the situation.

“If we see these cases being pursued to a business or suite of businesses, we will look into the respect of this particular industry,” Moe said. “The answer is not so simple. If there were spikes in numbers, would it get into the hiatus.” The answer to understand clearly why the discrepancy is there, where it came from and what we can say. “

Shahab added that a number of deals have been decided so that people can enjoy the warmer weather and begin to repeat the same thing.

He said, “This is a marathon, not a run”.

Sask. the first state announced the reopening of the project

Moe said he met with other chiefs about his plans to reopen Saskatchewan. He said other states were serious about his plan.

“We are all in a lot of places when it comes to how COVID-19 is used and how successful it is,” Moe said. “We are very diverse on the coast-to-coast and that will not surprise anyone that we have reached this stage and we will step out on several levels.”

Moe also praised Saskatchewan’s citizens’ adherence to public health and keeping the streets flat.

“We are prepared like the rest of the region can do,” he said.

Phase one: May 4

The first phase of the project will be to reopen treatment that is restricted to the current public health system. The state will also be releasing less-dangerous activities such as fishing and boating, golf courses and camping for the rest of the month throughout the month. Public and private property will also be set up to a minimum of 10 people.

On May 4, residents of Saskatchewan will have access to dental, eye, orthopedic, physical and chiropractic services. Doctors should take precautions if it is not possible to make a difference.

However, the state says that the reopening program does not include the services offered by the Saskatchewan Department of Health. Reconsiderations for elective surgery, diagnostics and other non-essential services will be considered separate from the plans announced on Thursday.

The fishing and boat launch will be held on May 4, golf on May 15 and camp on June 1. Physical measurements will be in place.

Phase Two: May 19

The second phase of the reorganization plan includes the retail business and some personal services.

The state states that major restrictions on unity will remain the same.

Phase three: TBA day

The last three sections of the plan are open-ended days without work.

Third we will be working “after measuring the spread of the standards on the KEVID-19.”

At this stage, self-help will still be available. The front line services of restaurants, bartenders, bars and childcare centers will open their doors. The state says there will be some capacity restrictions, including restaurants and restaurants at 50 per cent.

Buyers and buyers must adhere to physical distance guidelines.

The combined public policy will be increased to 15 people in section three.

Step Four: TBA day

The fourth phase of the Saskatchewan Restartment Plan will allow indoor and outdoor recreation and entertainment establishments to reopen.

This stage is out of date and can be used after health care professionals evaluate the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The gathering will have a capacity of 30 people below four levels.

Season five: TBA day

The fifth category will include carrying out all long-term restrictions in the industry.

The state does not have an appointment for this final phase.

Monitor the spread of COVID-19

As each section of the plan was launched, the state said health officials would monitor incident-19 at least. Daily reports etc will indicate when restrictions will be lifted, or if any restrictions need to be set back.

The state says it will make sure that the infection is managed, the health system has the facility in place to detect, isolate, treat and contact lines of each component block COVID-19, low risk, preventative measures are still in place, risks can be managed and communities are involved in updating them.

There will also be clear information for Saskatchewan residents about current public health issues and any changes to the restrictions.

Some long-term restrictions remain in place

The state says some measures related to the risk area will continue in the future.

A state-of-the-art firearm, called by the chief on March 18, is still in place. Health officials also agreed against non-core international or travel restrictions. Anyone who returns from travel will need to be alone for 14 days. Simultaneous isolation is required for anyone who has been diagnosed with NO-19 or has been in close contact with someone who is diagnosed.

Visitors to the Saskatchewan Department of Health are still only allowed to be generous.

Public and private schools and colleges are also suspended.

Large gatherings are not yet possible.

Recommendations based on restrictions carry

As restrictions are slowly lifted in Saskatchewan, the state has said it will focus on protecting vulnerable populations. Anyone who can work from home should continue to do so, and residents should stay home if they are sick.

Different body measurements should be in place whenever possible. The elderly and the sick must be alert and reduce the risk as well as going outdoors.

Hand hygiene like good hand hygiene is important for preventing the spread of the disease, the state said. Unwanted cleaning and disinfection is required in all offices, public areas and parks.

The federal application for consolidation is not limited to employers, but states state that the business must comply with the health system and maintain the physical diversity of its employees. and patients when possible.

Read the plan here:

