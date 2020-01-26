The first test flight of the Boeing 777X aircraft is a success

SEATTLE – Boeing Co. successfully carried out the first flight of the world’s largest twin-engine aircraft on Saturday.

The 777X, a larger version of the 777 Mini Jumbo, landed at historic Boeing Field outside Seattle at 2:00 p.m. after a debut that began almost four hours earlier on Boeing’s redesigned large-scale assembly lines north of the city.

The decision to use a gap in the clouds to begin the months of testing required before the jet can carry passengers came after two attempts had to be postponed due to high winds.

“It is a proud day for us,” said Boeing managing director Stan Deal.

When the 252-foot plane – the longest commercial jet of a whisker – came to a halt before waiting for VIPs, rows of undelivered 737 MAX were idling nearby and remembered the crisis that Boeing had suffered since it was founded last year Has.

“It made all of our employees proud again of who we are and what we can do by flying a brand new plane that will change the world again,” said Deal.

The aircraft is the larger of two versions planned by Boeing and will be officially called 777-9, but is better known under the development code 777X.

Features include folding wing tips – designed to fit the carbon wings in the same locations as previous models – and General Electric’s largest engines worldwide, wide enough to accommodate a 737 MAX fuselage.

Boeing’s new 406-seater has hundreds of sales in mind this decade and must overcome the hurdles of regulators and buyers.

The 777X will be the first major aircraft to be certified, as the role of software bugs in two fatal crashes of the 737 MAX’s casual relationships between Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration announced more stringent testing.

The FAA has confirmed that the 777X review will be rigorously performed and the first customer Emirates wants the aircraft to cross “Hell on Earth” during the tests to ensure that it is safe and meets performance expectations.

Boeing’s chief test pilot, who worked as a co-pilot on Saturday, said he would work closely with the regulators.

“We will follow the normal processes that we always follow and work with the FAA and they will work hand in hand with us,” Craig Bomben told reporters.

“We took the time to prepare the aircraft for the flight test. I think we will be able to successfully and quickly walk through the flight tests and have it certified according to the FAA standards.”

The 777X is expected to enter service in 2021, a year later than originally planned, as development has stalled.

It will compete with the Airbus A350-1000 with around 360 seats. Large double jets are constantly displacing the older four-engine Boeing 747 and the soon to be axillary Airbus A380.

However, experts indicate concerns about the demand for large companies due to overcapacity and economic weakness. Ascend by Cirium’s UK adviser Rob Morris said airlines canceled more than twice as many large jets as last year.

While Boeing sold 309 777X, valued at $ 442 million each at list prices, many in the industry have questioned the reliance on Middle Eastern airlines to reduce their orders.

“In the long term, they’ll need more than these people on the plane. They’ll need the big carriers to find the routes they work on,” said Aengus Kelly, managing director of leasing giant AerCap.