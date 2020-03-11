The first U.S. case of coronavirus to recover from pneumonia

The New England Journal of Medicine has published an article about the first known patient in the U.S. who had a coronavirus. He suffered from nausea, stomach problems and pneumonia but recovered almost completely.

The March 5 document states that the patient is a 35-year-old man from Seattle, Washington, who had traveled to visit relatives in Wuhan, China, and was taken to an urgent care clinic on January 19 after suffer from fever and cough. .

He was hospitalized and his symptoms remained stable for several days, apart from loose bowel movements, until the fifth day – the ninth day of the disease – when he showed signs of pneumonia and was given oxygen. He was given various medications and had begun to recover on his eighth day in hospital, on the twelfth day of illness.

“On January 30, 2020, the patient remains hospitalized. He is uncommon and all symptoms have been resolved with the exception of his cough, which is less severe,” the document said.

Coronavirus seems to affect different people in different ways. As noted by Dr. Anthony Fauci in another paper, it appears that there were no infections in children under the age of 15. People over 60, however, seem more vulnerable.

A first-patient recovery study suggests that other medications can help alleviate the symptoms of the disease, even if a coronavirus vaccine is not yet available.

South Korea reported on Tuesday that new cases of coronaviruses had decreased by the fourth consecutive day. The country has implemented an aggressive testing program and “social detachment”.

