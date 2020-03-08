The first UK fighter MP Layla Moran is running to be the Lib district leader

Layla Moran says she wants to restore confidence in voters after the general election (Screenshot: Sky News)

The first openly pansexual MP in the UK, Layla Moran, has entered the race to become the leader of the Liberal Democrats.

The Oxford West and Abingdon MP came out pansexual in January in an exclusive interview with PinkNews. He later revealed that one of the tabloid journalists threatened to stop him.

Moran announced today that he will run for his party, which has not been held since former President Jo Swinson resigned in the general election in December.

Moran said the election was “long overdue” as he was frustrated by the party’s position over the past three years.

Announcing their stay on Sky News, he said: “I believe it is time for us to party and give some good ideas to the country, and I am the right person to change.

“I have been traveling the country listening to voters about what has gone wrong, but I also ask them questions about what they think of us, because I feel it is important to listen and understand what we have been doing wrong.”

He believes Swinson’s promise to reinstate Brexit was a “grave mistake” and the Lib Dems now need to be backfired by those who will cast their vote.

“Another thing that worried (voters) was that we were going to be the next government party, when it wasn’t, and we didn’t believe it.”

Moran wants to put climate change and elections at the heart of his goals. As a spokeswoman for the party, he said their education should also be of interest, because of his involvement in politics.

“I want to guide and empower the Liberal Democrats in the fight for the future and to expand our support, to help make a better life,” he added.

The polls will be open on May 11 and close on 28 May, with voting by party members beginning June 18 and ending July 15th.

His opponents are expected to include Ed Davey, the former secretary of state for power, the current leader and a compromise at Swinson in 2019.

The first candidate to announce was Wera Hobhouse, MP for Bath since 2017. Other candidates include MP Albans, Daisy Cooper.