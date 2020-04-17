The first UK show to return to the UK has been postponed

The first UK show to return to the UK was postponed after Eden Sessions announced it would not take place this year.

The series of concerts hosted by the Eden Project in Cornwall were to congratulate MCR (June 16), Lionel Richie (June 17), “Flying Birds Noel Gallagher” (June 23), “Script” (July 15) and Diane Ross (July 21). in the summer.

Organizers of Eden Sessions have confirmed today (April 17) that their summer schedule will not pass this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“The organizers are carefully assessing the impact of the global pandemic coronavirus and have decided that for the safety and well-being of concert participants, entertainers, crews, Eden Sessions staff and support of session staff, they cannot move forward this year,” the statement from the Eden section reads. which you can read more about below is explained.

Eden Sessions organizers say they are “working hard to move artists to 2020 so they can go next year.”

“When the exhibitions are rescheduled and the dates confirmed, the Eden project will contact all existing ticket holders,” they added. “Original tickets will remain valid for any show carried over.”

More information about migrating Eden sessions can be found here.

On June 16, my Chemical Romance made them return to the live crew at the Eden Sessions concert. Today, the sold-out residence of the MK Stadium in Milton Keynes on June 18, 20 and 21 is still going ahead, as is their show at the Royal Hospital of Kilmineham in Dublin on June 23.

NME contacted representatives of My Chemical Romance to further explain the live plans for 2020.

My Chemical Romance has already had to postpone scheduled travel to Asia, Australia and New Zealand due to the coronavirus outbreak.