The first US patient with a new virus leaves the hospital and recovers

SEATTLE (AP) – The man, who became the first US patient to be infected with the new virus from China, left the hospital and said in a statement that he was better and looking forward to a normal life, a statement said The man’s The Associated Press will be released on Monday.

The 35-year-old man thanked officials, doctors, nurses, and other staff at the Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Washington, about 30 miles north of Seattle.

The unidentified man fell ill from a visit to China on his return and was hospitalized on January 20. He was still there last Friday and is now home alone, monitored by Snohomish Health District officials in coordination with the hospital.

“I’m home and I’m getting better,” said the man. “I ask the media to respect my privacy and my desire not to be in the public eye.”

The man added, “I appreciate public concern and look forward to returning to my normal life.”

The hospital has coordinated with the United States, state, and local health agencies on male care.

The hospital declined to provide information about when he was released or how he was released from the hospital.