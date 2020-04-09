The first visitors arrive after the mandatory 14-day quarantine state is released to order

Some 268 visitors, who flew to Hawaii on March 26, the first day of a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine, served their time.

Now they can have as much freedom as “non-essential workers” locals, which is not much.

Those not subject to quarantine are allowed to purchase groceries, pick-up-and-go exercises, as long as they are practicing social distance and are not in any of the state’s closed parks, beaches or other prohibited areas. . They should check with the counties to find out what’s allowed on the islands, where they live. And, officials say hopefully they wear masks.

Gov. David Ige has set a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for all trans-Pacific commuters on March 26 as a well to cut travel demand and protect Hawaii’s resources. It expanded its forty interisland flights on April 1.

Visitors to Hawaii dropped dramatically from historical levels, which at this time last year was an average of 30,000 a day. However, lately levels have been slowly inching up.

Anecdotally, tourism officials think some of the visitors are coming to take advantage of cheap deals. Others might be second-home owners or vacation renters seeking to hunker down in Hawaii rather than where they live, where COVID-19 cases and restrictions could be even worse.

Some of the increases may also have to do with the difficulty of categorizing visitors. For example, a college student may be counted as an unintended resident if they say they are returning to Hawaii; however, if they say they plan to return to college, they might count as a visitor.

Regardless, the number of upcoming visitors to Hawaii finally dropped on Wednesday, breaking five consecutive increases.

Hawaii Tourism Authority reported today that Wednesday’s trans-Pacific passenger count was 689, including 107 visitors and 274 residents. The county also included 125 aircraft crew members, 142 transportation passengers, and 31 new resident intentions for Oahu, four for Kona, and six for Maui.

In comparison the number of visitors on Tuesday was 160, on Monday it was 133, on Sunday it was 126, on Saturday it was 106, it was 94 on Friday and 89 on Thursday.