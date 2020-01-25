The first weed poster ever created for the masters

The first removable poster for a movie is now complete. Unblock champagne, balloons and music, because obviously, this milestone occasion requires a celebration. To promote Guy Ritchie’s latest crime movie, The Gentlemen, STX Entertainment commissioned artist Zach Fernandez (also known as Jesushands) to create an original cast poster using hemp. Ever wanted to see Hugh Grant paint marijuana the way I did? Well, today is your day.

The cannabis poster

To provide a framework for why on Earth a cannabis poster was created – though the real question is why not? – Matthew McConaughey plays an important American weed dealer in the film. He’s looking to sell the pot empire and get out of the game, but as he goes into most crime films, getting into the game is easier than leaving. It’s a very weed-friendly crime movie, with the kind of laughter and pontificating expected of a stoner movie. So a weed poster is branded for The Gentlemen.

Here is a video behind the scenes of Fernandez creating the poster:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B6avFtUzIWY (/ embed)

The Artist’s History

Fernandez was the man behind the “Hollyweed” symbol. In 2017, the artist changed the iconic Hollywood to “Hollyweed”. Anyone who had a sense of humor was very amused by the great spectacle. A very famous farce from Hernandez that the Hollywood story will not soon be forgotten. It may have been a bit of an advertising move, because the artist started his own cannabis brand, Hollyweed by Jesushands, not long after. It has a nice ring to it, right?

Fernandez calls art his “art pot”, often seen at art exhibitions and installations around Los Angeles. In addition to all these achievements, he has been producing music for over 15 years. As for the gentlemen’s poster, it’s a weird but new marketing piece of marketing. 10-15 years ago, a studio probably wouldn’t do that for a big release, but it’s a new era in which we live, thank God. Fernandez did a great job of bringing together the resemblance of all the actors and the tone of the film. It’s a very poppy movie, so pot art is appropriate.

See Gentlemen

The film is the return of director Guy Ritchie to the crime genre, who wrote himself a name with Snatch and Lock, Stock and Two Barrels Smoking. The masters are a welcome addition to the body of work. It’s smart. Hugh Grant plays a wonderful shadow, and Ritchie’s dialogue remains a delight in the ears. It just breaks. Despite how fast the characters and scripts are, it’s not a fast movie by any means. If it has a serious problem, the pacing and design are a little too loose. There is not much propulsion, but there is fun. Ritchie does what he knows best, as his voice and style have only been sharpened throughout the years. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait for another Ritchie movie. He just shot an album with his former muse Jason Statham.

The gentlemen’s interview

From writer / director Guy Ritchie comes THE GENTLEMEN, a sophisticated action comedy. GENTLEMEN follows American expat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) who created an extremely lucrative marijuana empire in London. When the word comes out that he wants to cash in on the business forever, he activates plots, plans, bribes and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain from under him (with a set of stars such as Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant).

The masters are now in theaters