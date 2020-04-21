The first YouTube video is 15 years old

In the age of social media, developers are constantly trying to make new content fun and entertaining.

YouTube, which has more than 2 billion users, has a lot of stocks, because movies have to stand out to survive in international screenings.

But, if you want to go back to simpler times, you’ll find a YouTube video that contains the innocent nature of the early social media operating systems – in the form of “Me at the Zoo.”

On April 23, 2020, YouTube celebrates its first 15-year-old film. Today, the video, made by YouTube founder Javid Karim, is still in progress.

In an 18-second video that has been viewed more than 90 million times since it was uploaded two months after the site was created, and a month before the platform’s public beta began, a Karim Tar described his visit to see elephants at the zoo. San Diego shows. .

“Well, here we are in front of the elephants,” says Karim, who was 26 at the time. “The interesting thing about these kids is that they really have long torsos.

“And that’s almost all there is to it,” says the YouTube founder.

While the film is unforgettable, it was an ideal model for YouTube to hope for – a platform where people can share moments of their lives together, interesting or not.

“Our mission is to call on everyone and show them the world,” YouTube said today.

This format has also created a new field in the media industry by changing the way people access and consume news.

While “I at the Zoo” may not have been a pioneering topic, starting with what can be a valuable form for people looking for information – and showing quickly.

The Los Angeles Times wrote in 2010: “This fundamental role in changing fundamentally how the media consumes and aids in the golden age of film 60 seconds.”

Just five months later, YouTube reached another milestone when a Nike Virus ad reached 1 million views – the platform’s first video – and by October 2006, Google had acquired the company for $ 1.65 billion.

As for the role of Karim in the evolution of YouTube after uploading the first film, the founder of technology, according to the New York Times, never “received a salary, benefits or even an official title”, but went to Stanford for his master’s degree. In computer science

However, he earned $ 64 million in stock. Today, Karim is worth an estimated $ 140 million.

