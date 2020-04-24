The fish were in turmoil after Trump’s probe into Trump’s prophecy came true

Critics of Donald TrumpThe president has been ridiculed for a long time The twigs outside the company.

But the joke became heavy on the facts of Friday a a month-long parody article cut a little closer to the bone.

The infamous news site began circulating on Twitter as users shared a humorous article written by its users: “Just one person buying one of all the purges in Trump’s case reveals that Coronavirus Cure . “

It was written on March 25, almost a month before Donald Trump’s latest press conference, in which he suggested it might be an infection but a good way to clean the lungs of coronavirus.

“I see the virus but it’s knocking in for a minute. One minute. And is there any way we can do that? POTUS interviewed Dr Deborah Birx, a sophisticated figure on Thursday.

“Because you see it coming in the lungs and there are a lot of lungs, so it’s interesting to look at it. So you have to use a pediatric doctor, but that’s interesting to me.”

The creators of Lysol and Dettol were forced to warn people not to try or drink their products, confirming that they had received serious investigations.

“As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear no matter the circumstances instead of disinfectant products should be injected into the human body (via injection, ingestion or other route), “warns Reckitt Benckiser.

In an article on Onion, “inviting Troy Mitchell area” tells the site: “I got a toilet cleaner, carpet cleaner, Swiffer WetJet review – that’s a name – I and my family are really ready if the president and my family announce one of these things, they can treat Chinese viruses. “

The onions are unconscious and full of prophetic predictions filled with pic.twitter.com/eLB1bT3mMQ

– SheRa Marley, but far away (@SheRa_Marley) April 24, 2020

The Onion is NOT fake news. This is something new travelers have written about at the time. https://t.co/mVYANRAn32

– LaBlaq, the #ComicBookBabe you need (@LoveAndShalom) April 24, 2020

The Onion has announced that its authors will close its publication and will not be able to come up with anything less than sensational news.

– Rebecca Blanton (@auntievice) April 24, 2020

Any stories or tips for us? Email the TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View pictures

Getty / Instagram

How to get rid of celebrities during Coronavirus shutdown