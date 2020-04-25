The five best ampoules for Propolis

Along with the more famous by-product of bees (it will be honey), propolis has been used for centuries, and in many cultures, to treat topical and internal medical conditions. In our modern age, this more powerful component can often be found packed in ampoules, which are actually a more concentrated version of serum. The best propolis ampoules will have a high concentration of propolis – if the product does not contain an exact percentage, just make sure the propolis appears near the top of the ingredient list, and not towards the bottom – which means you will be more likely to experience the benefits of this skin repair component. Beyond that, shopping at Propolis’s ampoule is pretty straightforward, since almost any skin type can benefit from one.

The only downside to the propolis ampoules is that they are not vegan. If this is a concern for you, there are loads of other ampoules held in plant-derived ingredients that can achieve similar results (see some of the best ones, here). But if you get on this Propolis train, here are four of the best ampoules to try (plus one Propolis extract). Scroll to shop them now.

1. Best ampoule overall

Propolis ampoules purport to do all that, but Propolis’s light ampoule is really, really. The formula contains an impressive 83% propolis extract, making it one of the most concentrated propolis ampoules on the market. Despite its incredible concentration, its light, non-sticky feel is perfect for layering under the rest of your skincare products, whether daytime or night. Fans swear by the best-selling ampoule as someone who “saved” their skin from dehydration, ambiguity and debilitating, but is equally beloved for its soothing and anti-inflammatory properties – one Amazon critic said he even helped ease their hormonal outbreaks.

2. Best budget friendly ampoule

You will notice that ampoules are relatively comfortable, especially considering that their serum cousins ​​can bring price tags to hundreds of dollars. Still, why not get an ampoule that is about a third of the regular price? This best-selling ampoule is just as strong as the other propolis ampoules on this list, and costs about $ 9 on Amazon. Along with 82% propolis, this ampoule contains niacinamide (a type of vitamin B3), a component that is often deployed in serum because of its clear and Arab effects. Because the price is so reasonable, this product offers a low way to see if Propolis is doing its wonders on your specific face – but consider that you will only receive about half the product quantity than with Cosrx ampoule.

3. Another popular ampoule

Another favorite among K-beauty advocates is this CNP lab amp. In this formula, Propolis’ moisturizing benefits are defined by the addition of moisturizers such as glycerine and hyaluronic acid, while Alantoin and Cantula Asiatica work to soothe (and further reject) dry and aggravated skin. It’s a safe bet for almost any skin type, and it will instantly make your face feel renewed and soft.

4. The best value

This ampoule of Prosolis Sparkle Tosowoong is loaded with 80% propolis extract – not really 83% of Xerox, but nonetheless a formidable concentration. But where Cosrx’s ampoule includes propolis and not much more, this Toswong amp, which K-beauty fans admire just as much, is full of other botanicals that do even more amazing things to your skin, like bright citrus oils and eucalyptus peels. Overall, this produces a powerful drug for everything from acne and hyper-pigmentation to profitable dryness and irritation. But perhaps the highest selling point of the ampoule is that it comes in a large 100 milliliter bottle (as opposed to Cosrx’s 30 milliliters and CNP / Elensilia’s 15 milliliters), so it will last much longer.

Along with 63% Propolis Extract, Skinfood Royal Hononey Propolis Enrich Essence contains 10% royal jelly extract and 10% honey extract (better than bees!) To soothe, cure, soften and balance your skin. Extracts tend to be less concentrated and have more aqueous consistency than ampoules, but – carried with me here – they are also concentrated and thicker than toners. And along with toners, extracts prepare your skin for more efficient absorption of your serum and / or ampoules. Alternatively, you can forget about it all and just put it before your usual moisturizer.