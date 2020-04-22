The five best crochet grills

Raclette is a traditional Swiss dish that includes melting and grating half hard cheese over potatoes, served alongside bread and pickles. But the best roast grills are more versatile than that, allowing you to cook seafood, meats and vegetables on the top grill, while melting cheese or heating sauces in small portions underneath.

The first thing to consider when looking for the best grill for a Raclette purchase is the cooking surface. A regular grill plate features ridges that allow you to drizzle the fat while giving your eaters the same adorable grill marks. A flat pan surface is slightly more versatile, as it can also be used to cook things like eggs and crepes, should you decide to use your Raclette for brunch, dessert and more. And last but not least, grilling is a classic choice, and although it takes longer to warm up, it tends to cook food more evenly while giving it a crunchy texture. Another plus: You do not need to use cooking oil in stone. And if you decide on that point, three of the grills on this list come with multiple cooking surfaces to improve flexibility.

You’ll also want to think about the size: if you want a large enough racket for dinner parties, you’ll have to be prepared to dedicate storage space to it. But if you’re only going to use it for intimate dinners at home, you can come up with something smaller.

To bring some fun to your meals and enjoy pumpkin marquetta – or any cheese or dessert that melts well – check out my selections for the best rocket grills.

1. Perfect grill for small dinner parties and round tables

This Round Raclette Grill is great for small dinners since it serves up to six people without taking up much space. Similarly, it works well with round tables as you will not spread anyone while handing out cheese. The 13-inch nonstick plate features a grill surface perfect for cooking meat, seafood and vegetables, but consider that you won’t be able to adjust your cooking temperature. The grill is equipped with a simple on / off switch with a safety indicator light and comes with six non-wedge cheese pans and six serving spatula. The manufacturer recommends hand washing the parts.

According to cheese lovers: “Likes raclette and it makes raclette, vegetables, melted chocolate, etc.”

2. This four-person grill is lucrative and compact

For a reasonable option that doesn’t take up much space, the Billion Recult Grill is a popular choice and serves up to four people at once. The non-stick cooking surface is reversible, so you can choose a griddle or griddle. The grill comes with four non-stick pans to melt goose cheese, as well as four wooden serving dishes. There is an adjustable temperature dial, on / off switch and indicator light to let you know when the grill is on. The grill head and cheese pans are safe for a dishwasher, but the spatula should be washed by hand. The most compact option on this list, the grill measures 12 by 8 by 4 inches.

According to cheese lovers: “It melted the cheese well and we even put in some salty French caramelons to pour over slices of apple for dessert. It warmed up quickly and was quite responsive to temperature adjustments.”

3. Granite grill for slow and uniform cooking

Raclette-top Granite Grill It takes a little longer to warm up, but it brews food evenly, helps the food maintain its crunchy texture and requires no cooking oils. The barbecue seats up to eight people at a time, the grill includes a control dial so you can adjust the cooking temperature, but no power switch or indicator light – once the grill is plugged in, it turns on. All parts – except the grill itself – are safe for the dishwasher. This grill measures 20 by 16 by 5 inches.

According to cheese lovers: “It brews evenly and retains heat well. It’s very easy to clean and also looks great!”

4. A side-sized grill that serves up to 10

To serve up to 10 cheese fans at one time, choose this large Raclette grill the size of a party of Artestia. The grill comes with two top replaceable full-size plates: granite grill stone and non-stick plate with half grill surface and grill on the other. A temperature knob lets you adjust the heat, and the indicator light lets you know when the grill is on. The grill comes with 10 non-stick cheesecakes, dishwasher safe and 10 spatula. But consider: Top plates should be washed. This grill measures 25 by 10 by 5 inches.

According to cheese lovers: “We spent a wonderful time with our first Raclette party. The grill functioned fantastic. It was easy to cook (and under) and also easy to clean.”

5. Smaller double raclette

If you want the best of both worlds at once, this dual-surface Raclette grill is a great choice. It is designed to serve up to eight people and is equipped with two half-size plates that can be used simultaneously: non-stick grill and granite stone. Reviewers report that it has two temperature settings, but no power switch or indicator light. The grill comes with eight non-stick cheese pans – but without a spatula – and recommended manual washing. This grill measures 20.5 by 10 by 6.5 inches.

According to cheese lovers: “It provided the perfect base for a great dinner. We scooped up a batch of melted cheese, some vegetables and meats and sat around the grill to heat / cook our things while chatting and enjoying the wine and meats.”

Also great: grilled cheese-free option

If you want to skip the roasting and just make beautifully melted cheese, the Raclette Cheese melender is great to have on hand. The simple cheese cement comes with a non-stick melting pan with a folding handle and a wooden spatula and it uses tea light candles to melt cheese in minutes. (Hamlet comes with three candles, but you can buy replacements.) Simply place the candles contained within the base frame, light them and then place the melting board on top. The salt is also easy to clean hands. This little guy measures 10 by 6 by 4 inches.

According to cheese lovers: “So easy to use for making perfect racket, and so easy to store!”