The five best fenders in the closet

While all fenders basically do the same thing – protect your cabinets from scratches and reduce that annoying noise when doors close too tight – the best cabinetry door fenders are durable, easy to apply with self-adhesive backing and blend seamlessly with your design. .

Bumpers in the closet doors are usually made of rubber, plastic or alone. While these options include good upholstery, the plastic and rubber tend to be more durable than it feels when it comes to repeated opening and closing. On the other hand, the felt offers slightly more noise reduction but can pick up dust more easily. The larger the size, the thicker the cushion, the more noise reduction you will have, but keep in mind: Thicker fenders may cause your closet doors to stand out slightly when closed.

In terms of color, most of the bumpers in this list are clear or colorful to fit in your closets so they blend well. And all these fenders are easy to smear with strong self-adhesive heroes.

Aside from making the cabinets quieter, fenders on drawers, the back of picture frames, the bottom of vases and other items can be used for added protection and reduced noise. Most importantly, with these closet door bumpers, anyone in the house can open and close the cabinets in sweet silence.

1. These classic plastic bumpers that come in black and black

Classic dome shaped fenders are made of durable polyurethane – a kind of plastic – and are perfect for reducing noise and protecting every home cabinet. They are waterproof, so they are a good choice for cabinets under the sink that can splash. The clear bumpers in each package are hardly visible when applied, and blacks blend well into darker cabinets.

According to the reviewers: “These little pads reduced the noise by 95%. Love it! Worth every shekel. It took me a whole ten minutes to prepare all our kitchen and we have a lot of cabinets.”

Size: 10mm diameter / 3mm thickness

2. These durable rubber fenders are designed to reduce noise

Featuring a dual buffer design with a raised cushion in the middle, these clear bumps in the shape of drops offer extra protection and noise reduction. They are made of durable and waterproof rubber, but some reviewers noted that the extra layer of protection can make the cabinet doors stand out a little more.

According to the reviewers: “Loved these little things. They are amazing because I have old cabinets that have been bumped. Very happy with my quiet wardrobe doors now!”

Size: 10mm diameter / 5mm thickness

3. These sensitive bumpers that offer excellent noise reduction

These felt bumper pads are slightly thicker than some of the bumper and plastic rubber on this list and blend well into darker cabinets. Felt offers great noise reduction, but the downside is that it is not waterproof, picks up dust more easily and may not be as durable as rubber or plastic. The felt pads are also available in lighter wood cabinets.

According to the reviewers: “My cats like to open a group at three in the morning and wake me up. With these, it’s significantly quieter. They are much thicker than the ones that were there before.”

Size: 10mm diameter / 5mm thickness

4. These wide plastic bumpers offer more coverage

These clear cabinet fenders are made of durable and water resistant polyurethane and are slightly larger in diameter than the other selections on this list, so they are good for covering more interior space. This size is especially helpful if your wardrobe doors do not align perfectly with the frame.

According to the reviewers: “These bumpers are generous in size and significantly reduce the sound of the wood to the wood when closing the drawer cabinet doors. The quality is less + and very cheap.”

Size: Diameter 12.7mm / thickness 3.5mm

5. This clear rubber bumper set comes with 3 sizes

For a variety of size options, this set of clear and water-resistant rubber cabinet fenders is a good choice. There are three sizes to choose from – 6, 8 or 10 millimeters in width – so you can choose one of the best for your kitchen and bathroom cabinets and other items around the house that need protection and noise reduction.

According to the reviewers: “The different sizes really work great for different sizes of doors and drawers. It really helps to make the cabinet doors quiet when closed.”