The five best gel removers

Many of the reasons Manicure Gel is so fantastic – long-lasting, shiny, protective and scratch-free – are the same reasons it is very difficult to remove. And yes, if you’re away from the living room? It becomes much more difficult. Fortunately, the best gel polish removers do a quick job of removing Jenny Mani or Paddy professionally applied to your home’s comfort. In order to maintain the structural health of your nails, it is very important to use the right ingredients and take the right amount of time.

Unfortunately, a regular nail polish remover is not going to cut it. Because gel smells are applied in layers and cured under UV or LED lamps, the polish will not simply rub off quickly.

Rule number one: Do. No. Peel. I repeat, not peel. Basically I’m the queen of tinkering with my nails, so I fully understand the temptation. But you have to resist that peeling jelly-manis and paddies can really mess with your nail beds and pallets (important: scratch over time … no thanks). Rule number two: moisture. Cuticle oil and moisturizing creams are your best friend when you do a gel removal process because these harsh chemicals can be quite dehydrating.

But, sit back and relax. If you can’t make it to the living room, here are the best nail polish removers you can use at home. Everything you need is collected below.

1. The easiest and most effective option: Nail polish acrylic nail clips for Teenitor

Nail Polish Remover Clips for Acrylic Teenitor, $ 11, Amazon

This leading set comes with 20 pieces of nail polish and can be used with nail polish that holds a strong acetone-soaked cotton ball against the nail to ensure the best and most effective nail polish removal. While this kit does not come with the actual nail polish formula (see our recommendation below), it is easily the best tool to successfully remove any nail polish. Because it will last forever, you save money and it only takes 10-15 minutes for the process to work its magic.

According to one reviewer: “A wonderful product! So effortless in removing nail polish. Without a mess, just soak in acetone and use nail clips to keep it safe. They stay there all the time.”

2. Best Foil Nail Covers: ECBASKET Nail Polish Removers

ECBASKET Gel Nail Polish Remover, $ 15, Amazon

Foil option is the most common technique for removing gel nail polish you will read about, for several reasons. Usually it’s quite affordable, easy to carry, and very comfortable to travel with – this package, in particular, comes with 100 pieces, which is a significant blow to your dollar. After applying acetone-soaked cotton pads (see recommendations below) on your fingernails or toenails, then wrap them in foil, enabling the process to begin while keeping everything safe and secure. This kit eliminates the hassle (and mess) of cutting your own aluminum foil and keeping the cotton in place. To ensure that no drop of nail polish is left, we recommend following the process with a nail push, included in this set.

According to one reviewer: “I don’t use black gel often, mainly because it is great, removing it is a drag. These covers do the job without the mess and without wasting tons of acetone. I may be more inclined to use black gel on a more regular basis now . “

3. Best Nail Pusher: Sally Hansen’s Nail Polish Removal Tool

Sally Hansel Gel Replaced Nail Polish Removal Tool, $ 8, Amazon

It’s all named with this nice removal tool – the gel nail polish will disappear when you use this handy plastic remover that gently pushes acetone-soaked gel from your nails and pulls it away from your nail in a clean motion. And it ends twice, so you can use it to push your nails back as well. Of course, this is not a method in itself, but it is a recommended last step in the process of removing any nail polish to erase any trace of a manicure it once was.

According to one reviewer: “I purchased sticks for removing nail polish from metal and they are not as good as this. The design is perfect and does not damage your real nail when pushing the nail polish. Great product for those who like to make nail polish themselves at home.”

4. Best Gel Nail Polish Remover: AIKKER Magic Nail Polish Remover

Magic Nail Remover for AIKKER Magic (2 packs), $ 12, Amazon

For an easy and quick way to remove gels, removing magic nail polish is a great choice. First, remove the nails to remove the top coat. Then apply a thick coat of this polish and let it dry. Wait a few minutes for it to dry and then start pushing the gels back with a nail push (like the one above!). You get two bottles of this gel remover for only $ 12, a great deal on an effective way to remove your favorite nails. even better? Because you simply need a nail, a nail polish and nail polish, you can bring it with you wherever you go.

According to one reviewer: “A bottle of miracle! Just move a little away from the top coat … then apply one to two coats and it starts to bubble in minutes. I leave it on for about five minutes and it is right away. “

5. Best Gels Drill: Fine MZCMSL Ceramic Nail Drill

Fine MZCMSL Ceramic Nail Drill, $ 9, Amazon

As a pre-impregnation step, you will need to file your nails first. And although you can often avoid using a traditional nail repository, nail drillers like this do a quick job of serving the gels before you can soak them. All you have to do is connect this drill to your home drill and you can use it to quickly extract your manicure’s top coat. Many Amazon critics swear it’s the key to getting the smoothest post-acrylic nails done, with far less effort.

According to one reviewer: “It serves acrylic, gel, your sins. Seriously though I love it and it leaves my acrylic nails so smooth. I had this drill for like 7 months I think and it’s still a bomb !! I like to use this section to submit My acrylic before soaking works very well !! Not as boring as it still works. “

You may also need: Cotton balls

Sky Organics Organic Cotton Balls (100 counts), $ 7, Amazon

Essential for removing gel at home? Cotton balls. This pack of 100 organic cotton balls is a fantastic item taken out under your bathroom sink or closet, and many reviewers like to use it to remove the nail polish. Simply soak them in acetone and place on each finger, before wrapping in foil (or the plastic finger clips above). Wait about 10 to 15 minutes and then remove.

According to one reviewer: “I use them to remove nail polish (and gel nail polish) and they work great. I can usually remove all my regular nail polish with just 1-2 cotton balls.”

You may also need: Acetone nail polish remover

Removes Pure Acetone Nail Polish from SuperNail (16 ounces), $ 17, Amazon

If you do not already have stock, you will want to take acetone nail polish remover. In most methods on this list you will need to apply a standard nail polish remover on cotton balls and then hold them over your nails to exhaust the gel before pushing it off the nails. It comes in high-ranking with rave reviews from nearly 2,000 Amazon fans.

According to one reviewer: “Is the job removing my gel nails, pretty much. What else can I say, it’s” pure acetone “and there it is. Great regular nail polish also with a cotton ball.”