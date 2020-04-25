The five best gray hair color covers for brunettes

Gray is as chic as hell, but it’s not mandatory either. However, gray hair is more difficult to cover, especially when choosing darker or richer shades, as color cannot penetrate gray hair as easily. If you are looking for the best hair color to cover gray for brunettes, unfortunately, there is not a single element to look for that will ensure better gray coverage. The best way to cover stubborn grays is to leave the color more lit, but be careful that leaving the color lit too long can cause damage. This is even more reason to look for colors that promise to minimize damage and nourish your hair – and have user reviews to back up those claims. And don’t forget to take your personal preferences into account – are you looking for a semi-or semi-permanent solution? Touching or refreshing?

When considering semi-permanent versus permanent colors, remember that there are pros and cons to each. Semi-permanent colors will fade faster, but are less harmful so you can apply them more freely. These are permanent though, although they are more offensive, last longer, look more natural and usually come in a wider variety of colors.

You can also consider minimizing the damage by choosing a hair color that is used to touch the hair. This will give you a focused approach, which may be less of a hassle and save you from dying your full head of hair again and again.

At the end of the day you have to choose the hair color in the house that is best for you. Check out these great colors, from permanent solutions and moving to more temporary options, to find your perfect match.

1. Best seller that covers every last gray

Another permanent and excellent solution is this cream hair color which comes in 22 different brunette shades. This dying system works to seal, renew and condition your hair after treatment so that not only does your color look vibrant for weeks, but your hair will still feel buttery soft. On top of that, this kit even boasts that it covers 100% of the butterflies – even the most stubborn – so you won’t have to pick and pull on the escaped hangers. It is one of the most popular root touch limits for brunettes out there, with over 2,000 weightlifters.

According to one reviewer: “My hair looks consistently beautiful because of this wonderful and cheap product. I just dye (the roots), never add color to the rest. Covers even stubborn grays. It takes me 12 minutes to apply all the roots. Perfect at a time. Easy to use. Saves A lot of time and money to do it yourself. “

2. This mess-free touch kit is really affordable

Not only is this roots dying kit incredibly easy to use, it is also permanent so you can skip your next salon session altogether. This kit comes with a low ammonia colored gel, a pointed tip conductor bottle and a light application brush. After mixing the paint simply apply the tip of the bottle directly to your hairline and then smooth the paint over your roots with the brush. that’s it! This kit facilitates as much gray coverage as possible, and for less than $ 10 that’s total theft. Over a thousand reviewers agree that this assessment is the best of the best. Best of all, it comes in a variety of brunette shades so you can find the best shade for your hair color.

According to one reviewer: “I went to the hairdresser for years to cover my gray and was always scared to try it myself. The picture in the box looked like my hair color, so I tried it. It was four months ago. I didn’t go to the salon anymore. It fit perfectly and looked pretty. More perfection on my hair now. I have to continue it for 15 to 20 minutes to really cover the grays, but it really works. “

3. This root cane is a little less messy

Whether your hair’s salon colors or home care, this permanent root cane covers in less than five minutes. Here’s how it works: Just jump off the apex and draw this thin tin contents straight to the top (it will serve as a mixing bowl). Then use the included brush to stimulate the color and smooth over your roots. There is enough color inside for three full treatments, and the kit comes with three glove sets, making it one of the lowest maintenance ways to cover your gray. It comes in five brunette shades, as well as some reddish brown tones for those with red hair.

According to one reviewer: “I’m so happy with this product! I showed my age and couldn’t wait to finish my color next week. I took a chance on it and couldn’t believe how good my gray roots looked! It’s so easy to use and works great! I love the fact that you can pump some Or what you need. I’ll definitely buy it again! “

4. This cover powder that is bathing

For a temporary fix, this cover powder is actually a miracle worker. First, there are no parabens, oxygen or minerals in this powder, so you don’t have to worry about accidentally damaging your hair. It’s also so easy to use. Simply dip the sponge applicator contained in the powder and dust over the roots until you get the desired color effect. The binding materials lock the paint in place all day until you wash and wash it at night. It comes in dark brown, medium and light brown.

According to one reviewer: “(I) it doesn’t work! It has a little sponge at the bottom of the container that you use to rub on the hardened powder and then you rub it on your roots. And it doesn’t rub on the clothes, fingers, or pillows! It allowed me to extend the time between coloring And thus, save me money. I will definitely buy it again, even though it looks like it will last a really long time. “

5. This quick root spray has thousands of fans

Over 6,000 Amazon testers swear by spraying this magic root with a temporary cover of their gray. First, there is no ammonia or oxygen in this formula, and it is so light that you hardly feel like you are spraying anything on your hair at all. It’s also stain-free and doesn’t stick (a major bonus), so your hair will feel like you haven’t smeared anything. Plus, it takes less than a minute to spray your hair and get started with your day. It comes in four shades of brunette: light brown, light golden brown, medium brown and dark brown.

According to one reviewer: “All I have to say is blessedness that this product exists and it works so well !! I only used a small one and sprayed it quickly and it already looks a hundred times better! I was pleasantly surprised that it didn’t change my hair texture / texture. Sure it would make my hair feel like a transition between shampoo and hair and dry shampoo, but it’s not. Personally, I think it actually made my hair feel a little softer and cleaner. “