The five best mattresses for hot sleepers

The key to a good night’s sleep is to stay warm without overheating. However it can be tricky, if you are someone who sweats a lot at night. The best guidelines for hot sleepers need some of the following to keep you from waking up in a sweat puddle:

Lightweight design : If you tend to warm up when you sleep, you obviously don't want a thick, clumsy blanket. Thinner designs with less refill will feel better – especially if you plan to continue with a blanket down (in this case, look for one with a refill supplier of between 500 and 600).

Moisture lowering properties: Sweating treatment is another factor for warm sleepers. Moisturizing fibers such as mica, eucalyptus, leucelle and polyester all help lift sweat from your body and transfer it to the outer layer of the fabric so it can dry faster.

Apart from temperature regulation, other factors to consider when buying a blanket include how soft the material is or how easy it is to wash. Think about the filling too – it should be soft and airy with high quality stitching so it doesn’t clump.

With all these considerations in mind, scroll down the duvet beds for warm sleepers downstairs to find the best fit for your style and budget. When done, check out the best cooling blanket covers as well.

1. Ultra-thin and lightweight cotton blanket perfect for warm nights

What’s great about it: Ultra-thin blanket is made for warmer months, with a super soft yet lightweight design, so you won’t overheat. The non-fading, 100% cotton material feels smooth on your skin, but it also breathes. This blanket is filled with fluffy polyester, making it a moisture-wielding one, and the sewing with the wide seams means it’s also durable. Most importantly, the whole thing can be thrown in the washing machine.

Wrote one reviewer: “I can’t stress how much I love the blanket. I bought one for my friend for Christmas and finally broke down and got one for me. I love the fabric and the naturally wrinkled look. The size is perfect for my queen bed size. I wake up warm at night and it’s the perfect weight. Still waking up with sweat. “

Available Sizes: Queen, King

2. This fluffy eucalyptus blanket that is breathable and moisturizing

What’s great about it: Instead of traditional cotton or polyester, this unique quilt is built with soft lyoccel (produced, in part, from wood pulp) and breathable and refreshing eucalyptus fibers. This combination of materials makes the blanket better for absorbing moisture in the leather and transporting it to the outer layer of fabric to keep it dry. It features silky weaving and sailing and quality stitching to keep the stuffing soft. The only downside is that it has to dry clean.

Wrote one reviewer: “I love this blanket. It’s fluffy and feels luxurious. It also really cools you. I usually wake up in the middle of the night and it doesn’t happen with this blanket. When I opened it I didn’t have any kind of toxic smell either. It’s a cheaper alternative To the blanket.

Available sizes: Twin / Twin XL, King / California California

3. Alternative Down Purse-friendly alternative with cooling fibers infused with Mecca

What’s great about it: If you are looking for a good budget option, the blanket that prevents moisture is a great choice to keep calm at night. It costs less than $ 40, and yet it is still soft and comfortable with excellent temperature regulation features. The breathable fabric is a combination of microfiber cooling fibers and cooling fibers that wick moisture away from your skin while you sleep, keeping you dry. In addition, it has wide stitches for the box to keep Fluffy. It is machine washable and can also be dried on low heat.

Wrote one reviewer: “I usually have night sweats. It doesn’t make me sweat. It hugs my body and doesn’t float like other blankets. That’s what I need to float on to make me feel cold and not warm. All in all, it meets my expectation. “

Available sizes: Twin / Twin XL, Full / Queen, King

4. Innovative blanket with temperature regulating panels

What’s great about it: With an innovative design that helps regulate your body temperature – whether you’re warming or cold – this blanket is one of the best bedding for warm sleepers. It is made from 100% lightweight and fluffy polyester hypoallergenic polyester with special moisture-wicking and retention panels. Whatever the case, it can be put in the washing machine, even on the hot water cycle.

Wrote one reviewer: “This is one of the best purchases I have ever made on Amazon. I have been suffering from terrible night sweats for the past two years and the use of light hearing has made a big change in regulating my body heat during the night. But nothing like I’m used to. I’ll buy another blanket for my guest bedroom soon .. Thanks for a great product. “

Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, King of California

5. Lightweight goose blanket with fan outer layer

What’s great about it: For people who love the true goose feel, this easy option is one of the best rest for warm sleepers. Although pure downhole tends to warm, it’s much thinner, which means it won’t cause you to overheat. The quilt boasts 600 filling power (which is perfect for warm sleepers), with 60% white goose and 40% real feathers, making it soft and fluffy. The stitching with the durable double needle and the cotton cover feels amazing next to your skin.

Like most up blankets, it is recommended to clean this dry. It also comes in “all season” and winter “versions, so be sure to choose the” lightweight “version when ordering.

Wrote one reviewer: “I really wanted to take a goose, and not an alternative because a goose feels so much more natural and is so much softer. It warms me, but at the same time doesn’t warm me. It’s just perfect!”

Available sizes: twin, full / queen, king

Great alternative: This high-tech cooling blanket absorbs body heat while you sleep

What’s great about it: Although this lightweight quilt is not the same as having a soft blanket, reviewers have testified that this is a real game changer if you are someone who is really struggling with night sweats. It displays heat-absorbing fibers that work to cool your body while applying moisture. The material is bilateral, with breathable nylon-polyethylene breath on one side (warmer nights) and 100% cotton on the other (more temperate nights). As a bonus, you can even bounce it in the washing machine when needed.

Wrote one reviewer: “I used to have night sweats but ever since I got this blanket, I don’t wake up hot or sweaty. One night I didn’t use the blanket I woke up sweating.