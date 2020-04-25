The five best pens to purchase

To keep the tile in the bathroom or kitchen, whether it needs good cleaning or repainting, a good grinding pen makes it easy to do homework and requires almost no scrubbing, and the best grout pens allow you to paint or remove mold, mildew, and other stains from the grout exactly.

Because the grout is porous, it absorbs dirt and stains and can be notoriously difficult to keep clean. When water and light household cleaning are not enough to remove stains, chlorine bleach is a powerful stain that also deals with bacteria, and can be used occasionally on grout – just don’t mix it with vinegar. However, for a targeted application and to avoid getting a cleaner on leather, clothing or other unwanted areas, choose a whitening pen like the set I included below. However, to remove stubborn mold and mildew from the grout, consider a strong gel cleaner that helps for several hours and then allows you to erase the hassle-free build-up of the scrub.

In addition to grout cleaning pens, there are also useful options for bleaching the grout or changing the color completely without having to re-clean all your tiles. If you want to go from a bright marquise that easily shows stains to a darker color that hides better, you’ll find an easy-to-use water-based ink pen in several shades. Many of these colorful groutes come in a variety of sizes so you can find the best fit for grout lines on walls or floors.

When it’s time to clean or give a makeover tile, these are the best grout pens that will make your tile look new.

We only recommend products we like and we think you do too. We may receive some sales from products purchased from this article, written by our trading team.

1. The most varied cleaning

To remove stubborn stains, the double-edged chlorox pen features a fine dot brush which is great for inserting grass lines and a wide scrubbing brush to cover larger areas. The pen makes it easier to apply bleach to targeted areas without splashing. To use, simply apply grout, let it sit, then wipe or rinse to remove stains. In addition, the pen can also be used to remove stains from the white wash.

According to a fan: “It was great, I live in SoFl and everything gets mossy. I used it in my shower and pool to clean the grime from the grout lines – it’s the perfect size to get into those tight 90-degree corners and did the job that no” special “ink cleaners could do.”

2. Best for bleaching

The rainbow white eyelash pen is the best-selling grout pen on Amazon, making it an easy-to-use super-bleacher for all types of wall and floor grout. This method is best suited for light-colored grout that needs a refresh, rather than replacing a dark white towel. After thorough cleaning of the grout, the water-based ink should be smeared on the polishing lines and stain caused by mold and mildew.

The quick-drying formula is water-resistant and should withstand regular cleaning, but it is advisable to avoid cleaning hard tiles to last longer. The formula also has a low odor and is non-toxic, so it is safe to use in confined areas and is antibacterial to protect against mold and future mildew. Choose from two sizes: the 5 millimeter pen is designed for a narrow grout and covers about 60 meters, while the 15 millimeter pen covers about 40 meters. In this link you will also find cream and terracotta colors.

According to a fan: “It brought the tile back to a beautiful white color, which made the shower look clean and crisp.”

3. Best for darker colors

This easy-to-use rainbow tape pen allows you to change or restore the grout color. The non-toxic water-based ink covers grass stains and includes antibacterial formula for preventing mold build-up and future mildew. It dries quickly, has a low odor and can be used in all types of grout walls and floors.

The ink is water resistant, but like the whitening pen mentioned above, it is recommended to avoid using hard tile cleaners. The pen comes in size 5 or 15 millimeters, and there are four colors available: black, beige, brown or ivory. You may want to purchase multiple pens if you plan to cover a lot of ink – one 15-millimeter pen offers about 40 feet of coverage.

According to a fan: “I really wanted to change the bright color of my kitchen ink to a darker color to mask the dirt and stains that appear all the time. These pens are perfect.”

4. Best-selling gel for mold and mildew removal

The condensed Skylarlife mold and moss remover gel is a great alternative to pesky mold remover pens and moss accumulation on the bathroom and kitchen floor without scrubbing. In a well-ventilated area use a handy applicator tip to apply the gel to a dry grout. Wait six to eight hours and then wipe off the whole thing.

According to a fan: “Works great on grout mold!”

5. Best to contact grout

For minor grout repair and repairs, the Red Devil patch is especially helpful. The pre-blended acrylic white grout can be used on ceramic and mosaic tiles. Once dry, it is water and mildew resistant. Remember: When smearing a grout, you need to protect your editor and wear gloves. For larger projects, the grout is available in liter, half liter and quarter sizes.

According to a fan: “This is a very useful product for repairing small parts of grout.”