‘The Flash’ actor Logan Williams dies at the age of 16

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Logan Williams, who appeared in CW’s “The Flash” as the younger Barry Allen, has died. He was 16.

Williams’ agent, Michelle Gauvin, says he died Thursday. Gauvin did not give the trigger of his demise, but she mentioned his sudden dying arrives as a “shock.”

“The Flash” star Grant Gustin posted a photo of him with Williams and actor Jesse L. Martin on Instagram that was taken all through the filming of a sequence pilot in 2014. Gustin termed the information of Williams’ demise “devastating” then spoke remarkably about his talent and professionalism.

Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed absent suddenly. This photograph was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014. I was so amazed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My views and prayers will be with him and his household in the course of what is I’m certain an unimaginably hard time for them. Remember to maintain Logan and his relatives in your thoughts and prayers throughout what has been a odd and trying time for us all. Sending enjoy to everybody.

John Wesley Shipp, who played Barry Allen in the CBS variation of “The Flash,” posted pictures with Williams on Twitter. Shipp explained he was “heartsick” soon after hearing the information.

Williams started performing at the age of 10. He appeared in other tv shows, such as “When Phone calls the Heart” and “The Whispers.”

