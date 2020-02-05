The flash comes back alive and largely unchanged after the crisis

David Ramsey, Grant Gustin Photo: Katie Yu (The CW)

The flash comes back from the winter break a little later than usual thanks to the completion of Crisis On Infinite Earths and the last two episodes of Arrow. Let’s take a quick look back at the first half of the season before we go into the changes that have occurred to our TV friends after the Earth Prime crisis. As you may recall, these episodes were full of fear of Barry’s upcoming, unchanging date with the Grim Reaper. As the events unfolded during the crisis, another Barry from another earth turned out to be the ultimate victim, and all of these fears vanished fairly quickly as our heroes banded together to defeat a giant menacing furby. (Or something like that. I may have been hallucinating when we got to Part 5.)

The Crisis Crossover was mostly terribly entertaining, but as a payoff for a storyline that started in the very first episode of The Flash (with the first appearance of the future headline that will make it disappear) and made the first nine episodes a depression degree, it was overwhelming at best. In fact, moping made it even more senseless in the first half of the season than it felt at the time. At the beginning of the second half of the year, the business continues as usual. Jitters has reopened and is under siege almost immediately by anti-latte terrorists who don’t know the place hasn’t had a chance to make money yet. They’re an easy choice for Flash, but bigger threats are lurking. Cisco is busy cataloging changes in the new Earth Prime, including a revamped rogue gallery with “bad guys with fresh paint”.

You could interpret this line as if the creative team said there won’t be any major changes to The Flash after Crisis, just a few cosmetic ones. I would argue that restarting some of the classic villains is a great use of this reset, as some of them made a little mistake the first time. At the beginning of the show, there was no way of knowing that it would last so long, let alone be part of an extensive, network-wide continuity. Given that B-listeners like Cicada and Bloodwork have recently been promoted to “Big Bad” status, it’s high time to reinvent some of the bad guys who were abused for the first time. If you’ve read these reviews in the past five and a half years, it means that my Mirror Master radar started up immediately. More on that later.

Tom Cavanagh, Victoria Park, Carlos Valdes Photo: Katie Yu (The CW)

Now that Arrow’s run is over, John Diggle continues his life, but not without first visiting Team Flash to give a farewell gift to the late Oliver Queen: his original Green Arrow mask. Barry can no longer let go of Oliver and is convinced that a message is coming from beyond the grave, namely the Mirakuru Super Soldier Serum, which is used by Deathstroke. Fearing that the remaining serum may fall into the wrong hands, Barry brings Diggle (who is taking his motion sickness tablets) to Lian Yu. Sometimes, however, a mask is just a mask, which prompts Diggle to give intuitive advice to a runabout: Life is a marathon, not a sprint.

Two subplots deal in different ways with post-crisis changes. Iris and Team Citizen meet the Black Hole criminal organization while investigating an infrared photon gun that was stolen from McCulloch Technologies. Iris becomes the target of a new Doctor Light, Dr. Kimiyo Hoshi, who has the gun. (Hoshi first appeared in the comics “Crisis On Infinite Earths”; the previous “Doctor Light” in the CW was “Earth-2 Linda Park”.) Iris is determined to debunk “Black Hole”, but Joe gives Diggles Advice to Barry and tell her she can’t win this war in one day. Iris gathers the evidence to call McCulloch’s CEO the mastermind of the black hole. More interesting, however, is the fact that his missing wife, the current CEO, is Eva McCulloch – and, as Iris soon realizes, there is a new Mirror Master in town.

Cisco now has the impression that Earth Prime is all that’s left of the multiverse, which means that billions of people have been killed in the anti-matter wave, including Harry and Jesse. As we have known since the end of the crisis, Oliver-as-Specter has created a new multiverse and there is every reason to believe that our friends are still around, but Cisco beats Nash for its role in releasing the anti monitor. Cisco later later found himself responsible for giving up the vibe forces that could have helped stop the crisis early. At Cailtin’s urging, he decides to walk around the earth for a while and find himself. Cue another round of “Is Carlos Veldes leaving the show?” – Speculation, considering how Wally West’s tour seems to have turned out.

However, if the changes to the multiverse are not as seismic as Cisco imagines, the Flash will also. If a revised Mirror Master is on board as Big Bad in the second half, it’s a potentially exciting development, but the most liberating change is the lifting of Barry’s death sentence. Flash will always have its encouraging conversations and easy-to-digest life lessons, but now it may be able to rediscover the fun feeling of adventure that has been all too rare lately.

Scattering observations