[‘the-flash’-introduces-sue-dearborn,-who-has-close-link-to-ralph-dibney]

Sue Dearborn has arrived on The Flash!

In the newest episode, immediately after months of hunting for Sue Dearbon (Natalie Dreyfuss), Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) receives a lead on her whereabouts and finally will come encounter to facial area with his lacking customer.

However, Sue refuses to return residence to her spouse and children, and as a substitute, can take Ralph on a daring adventure.

Who is Sue Dearborn, you check with?

In accordance to ComicBook.com, in the comics, Sue is the 1 who sooner or later will become Ralph’s spouse. She was “a socialite from New York who met Ralph when he crashed her debutante ball with Ralph undertaking anything that is quintessentially Ralph Dibny: making use of the ruse of dealing with jewel thieves as a means to see Sue.”

“The pair ended up acquiring a whirlwind romance and married quickly with the Dibny’s starting to be a person of the most loving (and beloved) couples in comics with Sue being proper by her husband’s side as he served with the Justice League.”