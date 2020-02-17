[the-flash-serves-up-a-valentine’s-day-specific-that-finishes-with-a-devious-twist]

Katee Sackhoff Image: Katie Yu (The CW)

Only a week immediately after promising shiny new variants on the Flash’s meta adversaries, “Love Is A Battlefield” provides back again a couple of common faces. That is not these a bad factor in this case, as couple of visitor actors sink their enamel into the surroundings with these types of gusto as Katee Sackhoff provides to Amunet. She’s campy and considerably enough in excess of the leading to match in on the sixties Batman collection, and The Flash can unquestionably use a dose of that electricity from time to time. Also on board for this special Valentine’s Working day-themed episode is Amunet’s former lover in each love and criminal offense Goldface (Damion Portier), now turned rival black marketeer. The episode feels like a comprehensive one particular-off holiday break exclusive, till a devious last-minute expose places it in the context of the arc that started past week.

As the hour begins, Iris seems shaken up by her trip within the mirror, but shrugs it off in time to make pancakes for Barry—delicious pancakes, much to the speedster’s surprise. (What’s that smell? Ah, it is the enriching aroma of item placement, as Barry has a delightful exchange with everyone’s favored house surveillance unit, Alexa.) Iris surprises Barry once again at their early Valentine’s Working day supper when she speaks Italian to the waiter, but the minute is interrupted by the sudden arrival of Amunet, who steals a piece of tech from an additional patron. Fearing that Amunet will expose his mystery identity, Barry does practically nothing to quit her outside of feebly attempt to arrest her as a CSI.

That the revelation of his real title would give the Flash pause at this stage is a bit absurd presented how freely he spreads that facts close to, but it’s just a person of people comic guide conventions that is tough to shake. Give him the benefit of the question that he’s seriously seeking to safeguard Iris and the rest of Staff Flash, I guess, but it ends up feeling like a crutch to preserve the tale likely when the risk could have been ended in a subject of seconds.

On the additionally facet, Barry sidelining himself gives the freshly badass Iris a opportunity to consider manage of the situation. We’ve observed Iris taking on a much more lively part lately, specially final 7 days, but it’s nonetheless type of startling to see her stroll into a bar for criminals and knock the bouncer out with a bottle. (And there is a explanation for that, of study course, but we’ll get there.) Iris will get a suggestion to the next heist, exactly where Amunet’s efforts are interrupted by Goldface, supplying Iris a likelihood to make off with the next tech part.

Candice Patton, Grant Gustin Image: Katie Yu (The CW)

What both equally black marketeers are just after is a scarce orchid that generates a pollen that can be synthesized into a intellect-examining fuel. Or are they really just after the really like they at the time shared? That is what Barry bets on when he takes advantage of his lightning to launch the gas that generates the hilariously repulsive reunion of the previous enthusiasts.

Not all missing loves are intended to be rekindled, as Frost learns when she attempts to engage in matchmaker among Allegra and her ex, an emo musician named Emerson. Her 1st endeavor fizzles out, and considering the fact that her normal everyday living mentor Ralph appears to be on an extended crack, Nash techniques in to urge her to give it yet another shot. He has his own good reasons for taking an curiosity in Allegra, “almost parental” reasons, as Frost notices. Seems like there is a doppel-daughter revelation coming quicker than afterwards.

Rounding out the trio of intimate tales is the 1 at the show’s heart, and The Flash does one thing quite exciting with its bait and swap this 7 days. Barry feels that he and Iris might have grown aside all through his time dealing with the Crisis, as she’s developed robust and unbiased in techniques he doesn’t acknowledge. This plays like the set-up to a acquainted pattern: Barry wrapped up in his individual head, missing what is heading on ideal under his nose, and needing a Joe pep talk to set him straight. At the similar time, we viewers have cause to be suspicious of the alter in Iris specified what we saw at the finish of last week’s episode. Yes, undeniably Iris has come a extensive way from her damsel-in-distress days and has taken a substantially much more proactive position of late. But the bottle-breaking? The Italian-talking? The pancakes, for heaven’s sake?

Which is why it’s so enjoyable to see the final revelation that the authentic Iris is nonetheless trapped inside the mirror world. The show’s common explanation could have labored, and just when we could be emotion at ease with that, the rug gets pulled out from underneath and a more substantial eyesight for the rest of the time emerges. It turns out that Barry is in fact ideal about Iris not remaining herself, which could be the biggest twist of all.

Stray observations