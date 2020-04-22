The flash sticks to a roadside and slows down

Grant Gustin Photo: Sergey Balakov (The CW) TV Reviews All our TV reviews in one convenient place.

It’s been a month since we met Barry and the gang, and it’s been a normal month. So “Very long and good night” is a little annoying when it moves us without even moving. Iris is still socially alienated in the mirror world, trying to get out. His last thought is to somehow connect with Barry and get him and Eva to realize, really … is he thinking of that plan now? Eva doesn’t ask Barry for any help; In fact, he wants her to slow down completely, and Mirror Iris takes on all the subtleties of a running freight train.

“Such a long and good night”

Here’s another episode where a character is stubborn outside of all the reasons, but not once Barry. Joe intends to get rid of Joseph Carver and Black Hole surgery and does not receive any of the instructions that he must withdraw and leave to someone else. Initially, the brakes are broken while driving, leaving Joe in a fiery accident where he managed to jump at the last moment. It’s a job that can be done by a person who can fit into a small space, which means it’s time for Rag Doll’s annual appearance. When the next Joe encounters Rag Doll, Flash is not fast enough to stop all the bullets aimed at him, leaving Joy with a shoulder wound. Is it time to defend the Witnesses? No, there’s Joe!

Ignoring Barry’s reluctance to put him in STAR Labs, Joe put on his badge and walked toward the source that appeared in Carver’s house. It doesn’t take long for Joe, who admits to Carver’s slip and phone, to be behind the Rag Doll attacks he captured. Joe is embarrassed to have never heard of the cloud, but Carver uses a miniature EMP pulse to pull out Joe’s phone before threatening Cecile and baby Jenna. Of course, Rag Doll hits again, captures Cecile, and lands on a pressure bomb with a countdown timer. I’m not sure I’m 100 percent satisfied with your police work here, Joe.

Danielle Nicolet, Jesse L. Martin Photo: Sergey Baçlakov (The CW)

The relief of this frustrating story comes with the welcome return of Ralph, who is still following in the footsteps of Sue Dearbo, now with a stringed Homeland photo to help him. He takes Cisco on a mission to catch the target investor’s knife, but he slip them first with the Mission: Possible January Galore mask and then with a hook coming out of Batman’s utility belt. When Ralph met him again, they learned that he was not a bad apple; His parents are usurped by Carver (all tied together). He admitted that he was patient and accepted the offer of help, and that Ralph and Sue’s team was finally born.

Because he was such a powerful boy, Carver was a bad man; he is a sincerely rich boy taken out of any soap opera. Barry’s plot against Joe is thwarted when he uses most of his remaining super-fast speed to beat Cecile while taking his place in Joe’s hot seat. Although Barry can’t get it back in time, Joe saves his donkey by guessing how much green wire protects the bomb. Or maybe he did it all and he didn’t have to guess right; Carver only asked for it from the picture, and after the third unsuccessful attempt in his life, Joe finally gets the message and enters the defense of the witnesses (without Cecile and Jenna … strange). If Joe’s departure is played on such a hyper-dramatic slo field, you would think that Jesse L. Martin is separated forever.

The biggest revelation here is that Singh is also one of Eva’s mirror people, and Joe wants to get out of the way, because she doesn’t want anyone else to shoot her husband when she can. Eva’s brief appearances tonight left me impatient to step out of the mirror world and do a little damage; The highlight of the night was the sight of Carver’s face staring out of the many pieces of broken glass. Now, still operating through Mirror Iris, it’s not as much fun as it used to be. He arranges for Barry to use the rest of his speed to say goodbye to Joe and kicks him out of the apartment when he refuses. Barry still has to wake up, so it’s nice to see the previews in the next episode that show he’s learning the truth. It’s time to look in the mirror and say goodbye to this show.

Acute observations

I don’t think the cool jazz in Joe’s car stereo suddenly surprised me with a musical plot on this show when I walked into the ministry’s “Jesus Made His Hotrod.” Nevertheless, it was a happy surprise.

The episode could not have been scheduled as it was aired weeks ago, but it was a welcome visit with a performance of “Diamonds and Pearls” on the fourth anniversary of the Prince’s death.

New episode next week. Can we expect more people to follow up and find a solution if production stops?

