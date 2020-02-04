The flash turns back in the direction of the arrow

David Ramsey, Grant Gustin Photo: Katie Yu (The CW)

Here’s what’s going on in the television world on Tuesday, February 4th. All times are Eastern European.

First choice

The Lightning (The CW, 8 p.m., premiere in the low season): Barry Allen, the former Paragon Of Love and current Justice League member, appeared in the Arrow series finale for the first time in the post-crisis New World. But now that he’s returned from Oliver Queen’s funeral, it’s time to go back to everyday life.

That might be a little tricky considering that Barry spent the first half of Season 6 of The Flash preparing for death.

Of course, Central City faces a new threat, but Central City always faces a new threat. In particular, this premiere seems to address Iris’s state of mind, the confusing subtleties of the new timeline, and a fundamental change in the laws of physics ?! Hey, it feels like an early Flash storyline, and we’re the most intrigued. John Diggle by David Ramsey, MVP of the Arrow final, will also be featured in “Marathon”. So expect further discussions about Oliver Queen’s life, death, and legacy. Scott Von Doviak will recap.

Regular reporting

DCs legends of tomorrow (The CW, 9 p.m.)

The daily show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central, 11 p.m.): Tonight, the Fakest News Team of the world will be live, as is actually live, and will not be recorded at 5:00 p.m. live to deal with the State Of The Union, the response to the Iowa Caucuses, and other crazy things in the hours between the writing of this paragraph and the beginning of the show (it is believed). It will probably be a lot. If you haven’t checked in to the show’s era hosted by Trevor Noah recently, a trip to Comedy Central is well worth it.

Shakira in concert: El Dorado World Tour (HBO, 10 p.m.): However, if you just please, please, please don’t think about the man in the White House who was watching the Super Bowl LIV halftime show at the end of a long day and thought, “You know, this nice Shakira lady is Really very talented. “You can see on HBO tonight how very honest her hips are (and dance to” Waka Waka “).

