The “Fleabag” Stage Show Online to raise money for the NHS and more

The theatrical version of Phoebe Waller Bridge’s “Fleabag” will air online this month to raise money for the charity.

The performance, which originally aired in 2013, was adapted into a hit series before being reborn on stage in 2019.

The Fleabag recording from last year is being broadcast in the UK on Soho Theater’s On Demand website from today (April 6) and will be distributed to Australia, New Zealand and Canada on April 10. USA.

Phoebe Waller Bridge in Fleabag. Credit: BBC

The 48-hour download is available for £ 4 and proceeds go to charities including the National Emergency Trust (NET), NHS Charity Together and acting for others.

The money raised will also go to the Fleabag Support Fund, which awards grants of £ 2,500 to freelancers from the British theater industry affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I hope this filmed Fleabag show will help raise money by providing a little theatrical entertainment during these isolated times,” Waller Bridge said. “Thank you to all of our partners and the creative team who gave up the royalty from this production to raise money for such vital matters in this incredibly difficult situation.

Fleabag became a huge success for BBC Three. Credit: BBC

“All the money raised will support people in our community who are fighting for us in the forefront and those who are financially devastated by the crisis, including in the theater community. Thanks in advance to those who donate. Now go to bed with Fleabag! for charity! “

Last year, Waller Bridge starred in Emis for the Fleabag television series, and later admitted he regretted ending the show after two shows.

“Although it’s so nice to hear that so many people love it, it’s like, ‘Oh hell, I shouldn’t be talking’. But it’s the right height,” she said. “He doesn’t get above that. It seems like the perfect way to say goodbye.”