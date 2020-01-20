The flight leads back to Brisbane after the wing part has detached

A passenger on board a Virgin Australia flight described the disturbing moment when part of the left wing of the plane came loose and began to flutter in the wind.

The flight that departed from Brisbane Airport to Melbourne yesterday shortly before 6 p.m. was diverted in the air and returned to Brisbane due to a “technical problem”, a Virgin Australia spokesman said.

Bill Mauger, who was on board with his wife, told nine.com.au that he was sitting near the left wing and noticed that something was wrong shortly after takeoff.

“When we started to gain some height, I looked over at the wing and it looked as if something had got caught in it. It looked like there was a piece of cardboard in it,” he said.

“I thought that was a little strange. But then I looked at it a little more closely and it was actually part of the wing that came off.

“It was a pretty big piece of wing that was blowing in the wind.”

The loose flap on the wing of the aircraft is a design and not a safety problem, said Virgin Australia. (Supplied)

Mr. Mauger said he was prevented from immediately catching the flight staff’s attention because everyone was strapped to take off, but as soon as the seat belt sign opened, he called a flight attendant.

“I wanted to get her attention and she said, ‘Yes, we saw it, the captain takes care of it.’ The call ended immediately, “said Mr. Mauger.

It was announced that the plane would reverse due to technical difficulties and return to Brisbane, said Mauger.

Virgin Australia said the problem with the aircraft’s wing was a “technical” problem and not a “safe” one.

Nine.com.au understands the outer skin of the aircraft’s left wing, which is attached to the lower flap and is partially separated from the lower flap while the aircraft is in the air.

“This was not a safety issue, but the captain made the decision to air recirculate so that our engineers could have the aircraft checked as a precaution,” said Virgin Australia spokesman.

The flight was diverted back to Brisbane. (Philip Gostelow, SMH)

Mr. Mauger, who traveled back to Melbourne after a vacation in Queensland, said his wife was a nervous flyer.

“My wife was next to me and had a kitten because it was a fairly large piece fluttering around,” he said.

The plane was in the air for about an hour and a half before landing in Brisbane, he added.

“When we were sitting back at the airport waiting to get out of the plane, the engineers were there with lights on and looked at the wing.”

The passengers switched to another flight to Melbourne not long after getting off the plane, said Mauger.

“They were very good. They organized everything. When we got back to the airport, it took about 10 minutes and they put us on another flight.”

Virgin Australia reported that the engineers solved the problem by repairing the valve.

