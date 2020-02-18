[The flight to Philadelphia will make an crisis landing in Charlotte just moments immediately after using off – Up News Details Philly]

By
Kevin Yazzie
-
[the-flight-to-philadelphia-will-make-an-crisis-landing-in-charlotte-just-moments-immediately-after-using-off-–-up-news-details-philly]

<pre> <pre>The flight to Philadelphia makes an emergency landing in Charlotte just moments after taking off - CBS Philly</p> <p>

%MINIFYHTML35c1f3ee90bc583a4fdade15ac82c12111%
%MINIFYHTML35c1f3ee90bc583a4fdade15ac82c12112%

PHILADELPHIA (Up News Data) – An American Airlines flight arriving in Philadelphia designed an unexpected emergency landing just following getting off from Charlotte. The next FlightAware map reveals the short flight of the aircraft.

Credit: CBS3

%MINIFYHTML35c1f3ee90bc583a4fdade15ac82c12113%%MINIFYHTML35c1f3ee90bc583a4fdade15ac82c12114%

I experienced just taken off from Charlotte around 3: 30 p.m. On Monday when the pilot observed a feasible mechanical dilemma and went all-around the plane.

%MINIFYHTML35c1f3ee90bc583a4fdade15ac82c12115%
%MINIFYHTML35c1f3ee90bc583a4fdade15ac82c12116%

He landed safely and securely in Charlotte about 10 minutes later.

There had been 190 men and women on board, who have been boarded a new airplane to appear to Philadelphia.