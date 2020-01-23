The Florida Abortion Law, with parental consent, goes to the Senate

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (AP) – On the 47th anniversary of Roe v. Wade’s Senate committee approved a bill Wednesday that requires minors to get their parents’ permission in Florida before they can have an abortion.

The Senate Rules Committee voted 9 to 7 for the bill on Thursday, the 47th anniversary of the Supreme Court decision to legalize nationwide abortion legalization.

Florida already has a law requiring minors’ parents to be notified before an abortion is attempted, but legislative-backed Republican Senator Kelli Stargel said that it didn’t go far enough.

“I think the parent notification is basically a child who just says,” I’ll do it, “said Stargel.” I think consent requires a bit more conversation between the child and the parents – requires a conversation about the consequences, the pros and cons, and they can speak through the discussion. “

A parent or legal guardian would be required to sign a notarized document approving the abortion, and a doctor who will perform the procedure on a minor without consent would be guilty of a third-degree crime that can result in up to five years in prison can be.

Democrats argued that it was an attempt to further undermine abortion rights.

“The bill continues to violate women’s rights, and we should not trample that,” said Democratic Senator Audrey Gibson.

The bill provides that a girl can have a judge waive an abortion without a parent’s permission if it is in the event of abuse, incest, or if the permission is not in the best interests of the child.

Democratic Senator Lauren Book said that she had spent much of her life protecting rape and incest survivors, and she called the bill dangerous.

“What we’re doing here is trying to legislate on a family unit,” Book said. “The waiver process is complicated and complex, so young girls are afraid and nervous to get involved, and have to wait longer for more costly and invasive procedures. I think our young girls deserve better. “

Republican Senate President Bill Galvano said the bill will be negotiated in the Senate next week and voted the following week. A similar House bill is available for vote in this chamber, and Republican governor Ron DeSantis has said he supports the legislation.