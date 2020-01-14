The Florida bill proposes to regulate progress in the sale of private weapons

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (AP) – Florida would require background checks before arms could be sold at arms shows, and would require private weapon transactions to be documented under a bill approved on Monday by a Senate committee.

The legislation would also require healthcare professionals to inform law enforcement if they believe that a patient is at risk of performing a violent act that would seriously harm or kill someone.

Legislation was drafted on the orders of Republican Senate President Bill Galvano, who asked the Senate Infrastructure and Security Committee to propose weapons security laws in response to mass shootings across the country.

“This bill is … our best effort to marginally improve public safety here in Florida. Nobody represents this as a panacea, ”said committee chairman Senator Tom Lee.

Gun owners are also required by law to keep firearms loaded when they are living with a person under the age of 18. Under current law, safe storage of weapons is required if there is a person under 16 in the household. In addition, the Florida Department of Justice must develop a nationwide facility to assess potential threats to the training of local law enforcement agencies.

A new form would be created to document private arms sales. People selling a gun to someone else would have to verify the identity of the buyer and keep a document of the sale for 20 years.

“It’s not a perfect system, but I think it’s our best to find out how we can take care of the seller of a gun here in our state with care. Find out if someone in this condition is lawfully a gun may own or not, “said Lee.

The bill also prohibits the sale of weapons in public, including at gun fairs and flea markets, unless a criminal investigation is carried out.

The Republicans have controlled the Florida governor’s office and legislature since 1999 and, until recently, have been known for extending arms rights rather than creating new restrictions. After a shootout that killed 17 people at Parkland High School two years ago, a new law was passed that, among other things, raised the minimum age to buy a rifle from 18 to 21 years.

Marion Hammer, a lobbyist for the National Rifle Association, spoke out against the bill and called it “weapon control on steroids”.

“It appears to be an actual attempt to ban private sales through bureaucracy and fear,” she said. “If someone votes in favor of this bill, it’s like giving a patient antibiotics for a virus to a patient. The doctor knows that the disease can’t be cured, but at least he can make people think he is does something. And in my opinion, supporting a bill that says you can do something is a political sin. “

