The Florida boy stabbed the 5-year-old sister several times and was arrested for attempted murder

OCALA, Florida – A 9-year-old boy was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his 5-year-old sister several times.

The authorities in Ocala, Florida, replied on Monday afternoon to an apartment complex that was reported to have been stabbed with adolescents, according to the WFTV.

When the police arrived, they discovered a 5-year-old victim with multiple stab wounds in the apartment in which they lived, but with no evidence of a suspect. The victim was conscious and could speak to the authorities when they found it.

Her brother was soon found hidden in a nearby maintenance shed.

The 5-year-old girl was flown to a nearby hospital, where she is currently being treated for stab wounds.

The 9-year-old boy was then arrested and charged with attempting first-degree murder, the WFTV said, citing a Ocala police press release.

The condition of the 5-year-old girl is currently unknown.