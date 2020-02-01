The Florida columnist believes that Gators will break UGA’s stranglehold on SEC East and may win the national title

One of the most interesting topics in the off-season was the Florida Gators’ steadily growing confidence in winning the SEC East.

Under UGA coach Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs won three consecutive SEC East championships after three wins over the Gators.

Apparently this series will end this season, according to the Gators and many of their media contingents.

This week, Mike Bianchi, the columnist for the Orlando Sentinel who was a strong supporter of Dan Mullen wrote this:

“I believe that in 2020 everything is prepared so that Mullens Gators can not only win the SEC, but also advance to college football playoffs and maybe even win the national championship.”

Bianchi bases his confidence on how Florida ended last season: he pointed out that the team’s two defeats were against LSU # 1 and UGA # 4 and that the Gators were national champions last season “Hard like everyone else” played 42-28 loss – as if it were a moral victory.

More from Bianchi: “There is a possibility that Florida will be preferred in every game in 2020, with the possible exception of Georgia.” The LSU, which is losing a lot of talented players and coaches, has to go to Gainesville this season. And as far as Georgia is concerned, let’s not forget that the Bulldogs – Florida’s constant nemesis in the SEC East – have to go to Alabama next season. Ouch!

Bianchi was also impressed by Mullen’s recent half-time speech to Florida fans at a Gators basketball game. “I came here to bring the Gator standard back, and that means teams are constantly competing and playing for SEC and national championships,” said Mullen. “And that’s how it will be!”

It is also important to take into account that Bianchi has increased Florida’s chances of breaking UGA’s stranglehold on the SEC East last year. After the Bulldogs defeated Florida for the third time in a row last October, Bianchi returned and wrote, “Not yet. Not yet, Gators. They are getting closer, but are not yet in Georgia’s neighborhood. You’re still in the cruiser weight class and Georgia is in the heavyweight division. “

Will the UGA keep the belt even after meeting the Gators in 2020? Post your forecasts below.