The Florida court clears the way for automatic beer and wine dispensing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Automated self-service machines for wine and beer? A Florida regulator said no to the idea, but an appeals court ruled Friday that the devices a company plans to install in high-quality residential buildings are not illegal.

La Galere, a South Florida-based company that has a chain of self-service grocery stores in business and residential areas in Florida, asked the Department of Commerce and Professional Law to add wine and beer to its operations.

The state said it was illegal, but the company appealed and the First District Court of Appeals ruled in its favor.

“We mainly focus on developing and operating self-catering gourmet grocery stores,” said Rashid Siahpoosh, owner of La Galere. “This initiative is the direct result of a few requests from existing customers to get access to beer and wine.”

The company therefore developed a dosing system that uses biometrics and other technologies to ensure that customers who buy beer and wine are over 21 years old.

“It not only addresses, but surpasses the current age verification method,” said Siahpoosh. “We make sure that we take into account all of the state’s regulatory concerns.”

While La Galere has shops in commercial and student residences, Siahpoosh will not install beer and wine vending machines at these locations.

Only the residents of the buildings in which the shops are operated would have access to the machines and would have to check their age in advance. Nobody could come in from the street and buy beer and wine.

“With our age verification, we go beyond what the state requires. We have additional methods to ensure that we address things like fake IDs. Basically, minors drink up to 0.0%, ”he said. “You could be 90 years old and come into our shop and if you are not in our system you will not be able to buy anything.”

Siahpoosh said the company is now planning to move forward after the appeals court ruling.

“I think we will implement these plans at the request of our customers, but we will continue to work with the state,” he said.

