The Florida Senate enacts a law that requires parental consent to abortion

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 / 6:29 PM EST / Updated: February 6, 2020 / 6:29 PM EST

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (Cap News) – Florida law requires parents to be informed at least 48 hours before a minor is abortion, but parents may need to give their written consent soon.

The Florida Senate passed draft Senate 404 on Thursday. If required by law, doctors will need written, notarized approval from a parent or legal guardian to perform an abortion on a person under the age of 18.

“I didn’t want to tell my mother that I was pregnant,” said Sen. Kelli Stargel (R-Lakeland).

Stargel sponsors the bill. Her voice broke on Thursday when she told how she had spoken to her mother as a pregnant 17-year-old when the bill was discussed in the Senate.

“But I’m so glad I did,” added Stargel.

Former headmaster Senator Bill Montford (D-Tallahassee) said he saw the fear in the eyes of a pregnant teenager more than once.

“There are only a few parents who simply cannot or do not want to make good decisions for their own children,” said Montford.

But the Republicans disagreed that parental permission is required for some of the simplest things.

“We said it is in the best interests of the children not to get themselves tattooed,” said Senator Aaron Bean (R-Jacksonville).

The calculation went 23-17, exclusively over party lines.

Democratic St. Petersburg senator Darryl Rousson said he voted no because he did not want a teenager to be forced to carry an unwanted child.

“If I make mistakes, I want to make mistakes on the side of a woman who is able to decide whether to wear full-time terms,” ​​said Rouson.

Legislation allows pregnant teenagers who cannot speak to their parents to apply for abortion permission from a judge.

“Whether it’s a bad grade or a baseball window broken, you don’t want to talk to your parents, but it’s a conversation that needs to be had,” said Stargel.

The house voted for the bill last year. It is expected to reappear in the next few weeks.

Similar legislation was declared unconstitutional 30 years ago, but it is likely that a new conservative court will be called after the house is passed.

