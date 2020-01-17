The Florida Supreme Court is governed by a governor on the rights of criminals to vote

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis listens at a press conference on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Everglades Holiday Park in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as the state expands and works with the Everglades to eradicate invasive pythons in the Everglades Federal government to bring snake hunters to remote areas of the Big Cypress National Preserve. (AP Photo / Wilfredo Lee)

TALLAHASEE (AP / CNN) – The Florida Supreme Court is on one side with Governor Ron DeSantis in a lawsuit over the restoration of voting rights for felons with unpaid fines.

The court found in an opinion that only serious criminals who have completed their judgments can regain access to the ballot box as part of the election-approved measure known as Amendment 4.

According to the court, a completed penalty means that all outstanding financial obligations must also be met.

In 2018, voters in Florida approved a change that would restore voting rights to people who had carried out their crime sentences.

But last year, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a law requiring some released offenders to repay outstanding financial commitments before their voting rights can be restored.

The ACLU and other groups sued electoral officers in the northern district of Florida on behalf of 10 people who had lost their voting rights due to illegal convictions.

This notice has no effect on the federal action and has no legal weight.

The federal case is pending before the 11th Court of Appeal. Verbal arguments are scheduled to begin on January 28th.