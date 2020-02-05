The Florida Supreme Court will hear the “All for Transportation” case

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Those who support and reject the all-for-transportation tax will face trial on Wednesday.

The All-for-Transportation tax is a citizen-run measure that charges a one cent sales tax in Hillsborough County to improve roads and transportation throughout the county. More than 280,000 Hillsborough County residents voted for the tax in November 2018.

“It is the first time in Florida history that citizens themselves are raising taxes to fund transportation in this way,” said Tyler Hudson, co-founder of All for Transportation. “Governments can vote for them, there’s no question about it, but we believe this is the first time that a citizen group has done so.”

In June 2018, county commissioner Stacy White and resident Bob Emerson asked the court to cut the tax. White said it was illegal to levy this type of tax and filed a lawsuit.

The case is now in the hands of the Florida Supreme Court. However, hundreds of millions of dollars in tax dollars are still being collected.

According to Hudson, the county started collecting sales tax on January 1, 2019 to prepare construction for several projects from January 1, 2020. Hudson said there are currently more than $ 200 million in escrow until the court makes its decision.

“The law is the law. I mean, this tax is valid the moment it is levied, and I think it should be spent. We hope the government will respond quickly once a decision is made to get the money where it belongs, where it is, city streets, «said Hudson.

The Florida Supreme Court in Tallahassee will hear orally for 40 minutes on Wednesday at 9:00 am. White’s attorney gets 20 minutes and All for Transportation’s attorney 20 minutes.

Hudson said it could take weeks for the court to rule. This decision also determines how the county should handle the money that was and will be collected from the Penny sales tax.

8 On Your Side turned to White to comment but has not yet received an answer.

The hearing will also be broadcast live on Gavel to Gavel, the Florida Supreme Court Facebook page (on the Florida Channel website).

