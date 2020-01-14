The flu has taken the lives of 2 Pinella children in the past 2 weeks

PINELLAS COUNTY, Florida (WFLA) This year’s flu season is proving particularly difficult.

Only in the past two weeks has 8 On Your Side learned that the flu in Pinellas County has killed two children and the season is far from over.

This flu season is going hard and strong.

“The number of patients and the severity of the disease is poor. We saw many, many sick children here that we had to deal with,” said Dr. Joe Perno, a pediatrician at All Children’s Hospital at Johns Hopkins.

Dr. Perno is a big proponent of flu shots. Finding out that the flu has killed two children in Pinellas in the past few weeks is difficult.

“It hits you in the middle of your heart. I am a pediatrician, I am a father. Every time I see a child is sick, I think it’s difficult to avoid, it’s difficult, ”said Dr. Perno.

8 On your side, it is important to know when to take your child to the doctor.

Dr. Perno suggests if the child does not act properly, is confused, you cannot wake him up, if he stops drinking, or has trouble breathing, you should take him to a pediatrician.

“86% of the children who tested positive here had no flu shot. That helps and it’s never too late. Unfortunately, we still have a really strong flu season for a few months,” said Dr. Perno.

The flu shot is no guarantee against flu. But

Dr. Perno says 8 On Your Side, it can reduce the effects of the flu.