The flu leaves a 4-year-old girl blind

A 4-year-old girl in Iowa almost died and is now blind to the flu. Your parents have a message: Get your child vaccinated.

“If I can stop a child from getting sick, that’s what I want to do,” said Amanda Phillips. “It is terrible to see how your child is suffering.”

Jade DeLucia, who had not had the flu shot this season, contracted the flu a few days before Christmas and spent almost two weeks in the intensive care unit at the Stead Family Children’s Hospital at the University of Iowa.

“She is lucky to be alive,” said one of her doctors, Dr. Theresa Czech. “She’s a little fighter. And I think she’s very lucky.”

Her parents, who have missed the job of caring for jade and are facing medical bills, have launched a GoFundMe site.

Dozens of children die of flu each year, and most of them had not received the flu shot, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Thousands more children are hospitalized.

Many of those who became seriously ill or died were perfectly healthy before contracting the flu.

Jade is one of them.

“It’s a little mistake”

On December 19, Phillips noticed that Jade was not quite her bubbly self.

“She would say,” Mom, I’m not feeling well, “and we would cuddle up on the couch,” Phillips recalls.

Over the next few days, Jade had a slight fever. Medicine quickly brought it to a standstill and she played with her older sister Catalina again.

“She ran around, had fun, ate normally and asked for snacks,” recalls her mother. “It was just – it’s a small mistake, she’ll get over it.”

Phillips thinks back to those four days from December 19th to December 23rd and thinks about something that could have told her what would happen.

“There was no sign that could tell me that there was something seriously wrong with her,” she said.

“We have to go to the emergency room”

On the night of December 23, when Phillips was working as an assistant manager in a dollar general store, Jade’s father Stephen DeLucia put Jade to bed.

The next morning the family was ready to leave home to spend Christmas Eve with Phillips’ parents. But Jade hadn’t woken up yet.

When her father checked on her, Jade was in bed and didn’t respond. And her body burned hot.

I yelled at him and said, ‘We have to go. We have to go to the emergency room. That is not right. There’s something wrong with her, ”said Phillips.

When they arrived at the Covenant Medical Center, Jade’s body began to tremble uncontrollably and her eyes rolled to the back of her head.

She had a fit.

Doctors filled the room. They said that Jade had to be taken to the Iowa University Children’s Hospital in Iowa City, about 130 km away. There was no time for an ambulance. It would have to be flown.

Her parents watched the helicopter take off.

“I didn’t think I would see her again at that point,” said Phillips. “I really didn’t do it. Just when I looked at her I honestly didn’t think I would see her.”

Bad news on Christmas day

On Christmas Day, Phillips and DeLucia discovered that the flu had affected their brains.

Encephalopathy is a known complication of the flu, according to the CDC.

The doctors showed Jade’s parents the MRI results. Her brain was “lit up like a Christmas tree,” recalls her mother.

“You said she had significant brain damage. They said our child might never wake up, and if it did, it might never be the same, ”she said.

For the next few days, Jade almost stopped responding.

Czech, a pediatric neurologist, was brought in to advise on Jade’s case. On December 31, she informed Jade’s parents of her specific diagnosis: acute necrotizing encephalopathy, or ANE, a type of encephalopathy typically caused by a viral infection.

ANE is so rare that there are few studies on how children fare. Czech found a study that examined four children with ANE. Three of them died.

“It’s been 7 days. For seven days, I felt that Jade had slipped away and that there was no hope. No hope that she would ever come back to us,” her mother wrote on Facebook that day. “All because of the flu . “

Czech prescribed steroids to relieve the swelling of her brain.

And finally, Jade’s parents received good news.

A New Year’s gift

CNN visited Jade’s family on January 1st. Her family started the new year with a prayer.

“Heavenly Father, you will wrap your angels around jade this morning and all day and pray for healing today,” said the prayer.

Then they visited Jade in the hospital – and her mother came out beaming.

What seemed so unlikely had happened: Jade woke up.

“She has her eyes open. She looks around. We have a few handshakes! And then we got a smile!” She said.

Over the next few days, Jade was getting better. Her breathing tube came out. She could sit up. She could eat – and asked specifically for chocolate pudding.

“Jade said” Hello mom “and you, I’m a mess,” Phillips wrote on Facebook on January 5.

Then Jade’s parents and doctors noticed something.

Flu causes blindness

When her mother placed Jade’s favorite cuddly toy – a white unicorn – in front of her face, she didn’t look at it.

When she threw a small ball, she didn’t watch him rise in the air.

An eye doctor came in and examined Jade’s eyes. Everything looked fine.

The problem wasn’t in her eyes. It was with her brain that had been suffering from the flu.

“It affected the part of her brain that perceives vision, and we don’t know if she will regain her eyesight,” said Czech, Jades neurologist. “We’ll know in about three to six months. Whatever she recovered after six months is probably all she’ll get.”

Jade could also have cognitive or developmental problems, such as learning difficulties, added Czech. She said it would be determined in the coming months and years.

Given that Jade was no longer arriving at the hospital on Christmas Eve, Czech is amazed at her progress.

“I think she’s doing great,” she said.

Jade’s homecoming

Jade went home on January 9th.

One of the first things she did was touch her sister’s face and then pull her and cry.

Phillips is relieved to have her daughter back home and wants to send a message about the flu shot to other families.

Last March, when Jade’s sister had her annual visit to the pediatrician, both girls received a flu shot. Phillips says that she thought the recording was good for an entire year. She didn’t know she had to get the girls vaccinated again for the new 2019-2020 flu season.

As the flu virus changes from year to year, the vaccine also changes. Flu vaccines will be available by the end of summer, and the CDC recommends ordering a vaccine by the end of October to protect against flu in the coming winter.

This year the flu was particularly hard for children. This is because the predominant virus was influenza B, which affects children more than adults. So far, 32 children have died of flu in the US this season, 21 from the influenza B virus.

“We want parents to know they should get a flu shot every season,” said Phillips.

It is true that the CDC flu vaccine is only 40-60% effective against the flu.

But that’s not the point, says Dr. Adam Ratner, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at NYU Langone Health in New York City.

What parents need to know is that a vaccine is very effective in preventing children from getting the flu so that there are life-threatening complications like Jade did.

A 2014 study found that the flu vaccine reduced a child’s risk of admission to the pediatric intensive care unit by 74%. A 2017 study showed that, according to the CDC, the vaccine also significantly reduced a child’s risk of dying from the flu.

“I’m less interested in whether the vaccine prevents all cases of runny nose and whether I feel uncomfortable and don’t have to go to school because of the flu,” said Ratner. “It’s not fun, but you don’t get the vaccine to prevent it, but to reduce the likelihood of a terrible complication of the flu.”

Back in Iowa, Phillips and DeLucia return to normal with jade. Phillips wrote on Facebook on the first night of her daughter’s home: “My brave girl who can’t see but is loved by so many.”