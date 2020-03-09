The Flyers have won nine straight to go into a 1st spot tie with Washington in the Metro.

Bruins mentor Bruce Cassidy would not classify the Philadelphia Flyers as “resurgent” but recognizes them as the NHL’s most popular staff.

Philadelphia has gained 9 straight video games to transfer into a initially play tie with the Washington Capitals in the Metropolitan Division.

The Flyers (41-20-7) will search to extend their get streak to double digits on Tuesday night time when the Atlantic Division major Bruins (43-14-12) invade the Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers are 2- from the Bruins this season.

“They were being great the past time we noticed them and they have been fantastic early on in in this article this calendar year,” explained Cassidy following Monday’s apply at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton.

“They are a excellent hockey club that just took place to piece jointly a whole lot of wins and all of a sudden they are a initial-position workforce in the Metro. Some of that is the groups about them and they just upped their match.”

Flyers mentor Alain Vigneault employs a balanced assault with 4 20 plus intention scorers Travis Konecny (24-37-81), Sean Couturier (22-37-59), veteran Claude Giroux (21-32-53) and previous Boston Faculty centre Kevin Hayes (23-18-41).

Left wing James van Riemsdyk, the Flyers very first round select (2nd all round) out of New Hampshire in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, has 19 plans and 21 helps.

“They have balanced scoring and they have combined up their lines a minor little bit,” said Cassidy. “They performed via some accidents and some adversity and superior for them.

“They are perfectly coached and they usually have good gamers. It will be a superior obstacle for us.”

The Flyers have gotten considerable scoring on the back stop from Ivan Provorov (13-23-36), Matt Niskanen (8-25-33) and Travis Sanheim (8-17-25). Vigneault rotates goalies Carter Hart (24-12-3) and Brian Elliott (16-7-4) related to the way Cassidy utilizes Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak.

“I really do not consider there is a magic components there, they are enjoying improved D and they have because the start out of the 12 months,” mentioned Cassidy. “They are defending far better and the goaltenders have a excellent rotation at property and on the road so they are acquiring great commences out of them.”

The Bruins recently concluded a Sunshine Condition sweep with close wins in excess of the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The Lightning returned the favor with a 5-3 victory on Saturday evening at the TD Backyard garden.

The Flyers have the finest dwelling record in the NHL at 25-5-4. Philadelphia has the fourth best residence penalty kill with an 86.1% achievements level. The Flyers dwelling electricity engage in is 14th with 34 tallies in 115 makes an attempt.

“They are a excellent crew on a roll,” mentioned Bruins heart Patrice Bergeron. “It’s going to be a challenging recreation and its never ever quick to play in that making.

“They have balanced lines and they seem to be to be shelling out effectively defensively of late. So, we are in for a good a person and I’m fired up for it.”