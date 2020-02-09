The forgotten Crystal Palace race track which can still be seen today

The Crystal Palace district in south London is famous for a building that has not been there for more than 80 years.

But for a long time, the park, where the palace was located, was known as the Mecca of gasoline enthusiasts and speed freaks across the UK.

It was the site of the Crystal Palace circuit, known as “London’s own circuit”.

It started as an informal track in 1899 before building one in 1927. From there it cemented its place in the history of racing.

Prince Bira of Siam celebrates after winning a race at the Crystal Palace in October 1937

The very first televised race was broadcast from there and it was also the location of the London Grand Prix on the eve of World War II.

After the war, it really took off with a new opening of the track in 1953 and an event which gathered 100,000 spectators.

Famous pilots of the time like Jim Clark, James Hunt, Stirling Moss, Jochen Rindt, Jackie Stewart and Graham Hill raced there.

Fanatical fans of The Italian Job may know that the famous scene “You’re only supposed to blow up the bloody doors!” Was filmed there.

The eventual failure of the circuit is not due to a lack of popularity but to the regular progress of health and safety.

Failure to comply with safety inspectors led to the park being closed in 1972.

Fortunately, despite the destructive work of various councils, a large part of the circuit’s route is still visible today.

The track curve can be seen on this surviving piece of road

(Image: Christopher Hilton)

Although not used as a track, some of the roads have been preserved for use by the new sports center under construction.

For example, if you leave the station in the park, you will be standing where the track used to run.

Turn right and descend around the stadium and the unforgiving bank on your right shows the edge of the track where the runners skidded to the delight of spectators.

After almost 50 years, the screech of racing tires returns to the Crystal Palace circuit.

The Sevenoaks and District Motor Club has been organizing annual auto shows there for the past few years. Its popularity is growing and we could witness a return of great sport to London’s own circuit.

The next event will take place on May 24 and 25 of this year, 2020.

