The forgotten pieces of the London Bridge abandoned on the hills of Dartmoor

The London Bridge may not be the prettiest bridge the capital has to offer, but it is certainly one of the most iconic

The bridge is steeped in history, the Romans first using wooden frames to cross the Thames.

The current bridge, as it stands today, was built between 1967 and 1972, with the Queen making the inauguration on March 17, 1973.

The modern London Bridge replaced the “new” London Bridge which was the crossover of choice for Londoners between 1831 and 1967.

So the big question is, how did pieces of London Bridge end up on the misty moors of Dartmoor?

In 1896, the bridge was extremely busy, with 8,000 people crossing every hour, and it was decided that the bridge should be widened.

The stones were made in 1903 but never made it to London

(Image: Mark Norman: folk podcas)

In 1903, 1,600 tonnes of granite were blasted at the Swelter Quarry in Devon to make new crows for the bridge, but once the pieces were finished, they realized that there were too many and that not all were not necessary.

Thus, the unused parts were abandoned at Dartmoor for more than 100 years alongside the old narrow gauge railway Plymouth and Dartmoor which would have transported the stones.

Richard Hayden lives in Princetown and runs the Dark Skies on the Moor blog, to publicize the different walks through Dartmoor National Park and its incredible history.

He told PlymouthLive about the incredible story of crows.

“There are about a dozen crows and they are surprisingly large,” he said, “measuring about three meters by one meter.

Ravens have been sitting on Dartmoor for over 100 years

(Image: Afterbrunel)

“They rest on the remains of a disused railroad track just outside the quarry itself and offer the most fantastic views of West Devon and Cornwall.”

Richard said: “The bridge itself, the” new “London Bridge, was opened in 1831 and replaced the large medieval bridge that had spanned the Thames since the 13th century.

“At the beginning of the 20th century, the” new “bridge was not wide enough to accommodate both traffic and pedestrians, and the idea was to place a series of crows on the sides of the bridge that would cross Thames and carry the extended sidewalk. “

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

The work has been undertaken and the result can be seen today at Lake Havasu in Arizona. Indeed, it was dismantled in 1967 and moved there to serve as a tourist attraction.

“The crows left on the moor were either a few seconds or exceeded their needs,” said Richard. “I read that many of the crows were actually shipped to Arizona in the 1960s when the bridge was sold.”

Main photo of Dartmoor’s crows provided by Two Blondes Walking.

.