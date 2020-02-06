The forgotten railway line that served Crystal Palace Park

If you visited Crystal Palace Park in the summer of 1864, you could have taken a train across the street.

How? ‘Or’ What? On the Crystal Palace pneumatic railway, of course. Don’t be surprised if you haven’t heard of it, as it was only available temporarily in South London Park.

The 600-yard line was built to demonstrate that passenger rail could be operated using pioneering Victorian “pneumatic” technology.

The line would have taken you from the entrance to Sydenham from Crystal Palace Park to the old armory near Penge Gate, and the journey would have taken only 50 seconds.

Press articles of the time praised innovative technology, and it was widely covered with illustrations and criticism.

The Illustrated London News of September 1864 stated: “There is a very long, spacious and comfortable car, resembling an elongated omnibus, capable of handling some 30 or 35 passengers.”

The report also said: “It is surprising that the motion is much more stable and enjoyable than ordinary train travel.”

It seems more comfortable than most metro trips today.

The project was a way for Thomas Webster Rammel to test the technology for future projects.

Like the London Pneumatic Railway, an ambitious railway network which would have linked Whitehall and Waterloo, but unfortunately a financial crash in 1866 halted the works.

So how did it all work?

The pneumatic line operated using a steam engine fan to create air pressure changes that would force a “ball”, in this case a cart with people, along a tube.

Basically it worked like a giant straw into which you blow and suck, but with steam.

What happened to him?

In October 1864, only a few months after its construction, the Crystal Palace line was demolished, leaving no obvious sign of its existence.

There is still a local rumor that one of the cars used to transport Londoners through the park was buried underground after it was demolished, but a search in the 1970s to find the “lost car” failed was lucky.

But this may not be the end of the line for pneumatic technology.

The “Hyperloop” system proposed by Elon Musk in 2019 worked on a principle similar to the Crystal Palace trial and could be a viable form of public transport in the future.

