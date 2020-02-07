The formally strong FC Bayern meets Leipzig at the Bundesliga showdown | Sports

Last weekend, Bayern reached the top of the table for the first time since October and won their last eight games. – Reuters picture

BERLIN, February 7 – After a wake-up call at mid-week in the German Cup, Bundesliga president Bayern Munich are delighted in the home game against RB Leipzig about the chance to show their strength Sunday.

Bavaria’s sports director Hasan Salihamidzic insists that the defending champion wants to show the next competitor Leipzig in the Munich alliance region who is the boss.

Salihamidzic said the hosts would “take on the role of favorites” and added that Leipzig had “been somewhat weakened” by poor results.

In the third round of the German Cup on Wednesday, however, Hoffenheim found plenty of room for an attack when Bayern conceded two goals in the last 10 minutes and a comfortable 4: 1 lead led to a nervous 4: 3 victory.

“Perhaps it is pretty good to realize before the game in Leipzig that things will not work by themselves,” admitted Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

Head coach Hansi Flick called the scarce win a “wake-up call”.

Leipzig, which was on the table for more than a month over Christmas, has poured cold water over its pursuit of the title in recent weeks.

A 0-2 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt two weeks ago cost them four points. Then FC Bayern took the lead after the 2-2 draw against Borussia Mönchengladbach last Saturday.

Another defeat in Frankfurt mid-week when top scorer Timo Werner and playmaker Emil Forsberg were on the bench, Leipzig threw them out of the German Cup.

“Leipzig will want to show a reaction,” said Kimmich.

At the clash on Sunday, the top scorer in the league, Robert Lewandowski, who scored 22 goals in 20 games, will meet his next rival Werner, who is 20.

Before it separated Bayern and Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund won on Saturday with a win at Bayer Leverkusen.

In his first four games for Dortmund, 19-year-old Erling Braut Haaland achieved a record of eight goals, which were eliminated 2: 3 by Werder Bremen in the middle of the week from the German Cup.

Sports director Michael Zorc struck the team to play “listless, comfortable and slow”.

Haaland still has 90 minutes to play for Dortmund to be fit again after a knee injury in December.

One thing to see: Thomas Mueller

Lewandowski makes headlines with 35 goals in 29 games after scoring two more goals in Wednesday’s cup win over Hoffenheim.

However, a big factor is the scope and chances that Müller has created for him in 14 games with seven goals and nine assists since Flick replaced Niko Kovac as head coach in November.

The form of Müller has led to a debate in Germany over whether head coach Joachim Löw should call the player back for Euro 2020, although he informed the 30-year-old in March last year that his international career was over.

Important facts

180 – The minutes it took Haaland to score eight goals for Dortmund in four games.

22 – The goals Lewandowski has scored in 22 league games. Only Gerd Müller scored so many goals in the same number of games in the 1972/73 season.

17 – The age of Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna, who scored his first goal for the club in Tuesday’s cup loss in Bremen when he struck two defenders and ruffled his shot into the top corner.

44 – Lewandowski and Müller scored in all competitions this season for Bayern.

Fixtures (all times 1430 GMT unless otherwise stated)

Friday

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Augsburg (1930)

Saturday

Wolfsburg vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf, Werder Bremen vs. Union Berlin, Hertha Berlin vs. Mainz, Freiburg vs. Hoffenheim, Schalke vs. Paderborn, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Borussia Dortmund (1730)

Sunday

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Cologne, Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig (1700) – AFP