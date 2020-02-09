The former Arizona Wildcats QB Khalil Tate is not among the 337 players who joined the NFL Scout Combine | National Sports were invited

The NFL has released the official list of participants for the Friday 2020 scouting combine and the former Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate did not make the cut.

The list of 337 invited people contains only one ex-Wildcat: the traffic jam J.J. Taylor,

Without an invitation from a combine harvester, Tate’s only opportunity to run and throw in front of a large audience of NFL scouts will be at Pro-Day in Arizona on March 17th.

Tate has the physical qualities to make it in the NFL, whether in the quarterback or in any other position. But his college career peaked after a breakthrough in the second season, in which he was 1,411 yards long.

Tate reached a career high with 2,608 passes and 26 touchdowns as a junior in 2018 when he was plagued by injuries. He threw up a career 11 interceptions as a senior and ended up sharing time with a freshman Grant Gunnell in the second half of the season.

Tate trained with the former NFL quarterback Donovan McNabb in the Phoenix area. Tate hopes to play a quarterback in the NFL, but said he was open to a multi-role role.

Arizona had invited the fewest players to combine among the Pac-12 schools. Utah had the most to offer at nine. Every second school had at least two.

The 2020 combine is scheduled for February 24 through March 1 in Indianapolis.

