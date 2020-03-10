The former Dean of the Mormon University comes out and opposes anti-gay policies

Allison Phillips Belnap worked as an adjunct instructor at Brigham Young University’s law school (ABC4)

The former president of the Mormon University has come out, and has opposed proposals that prohibit same-sex relationships.

The Mormon-Brigham Young University has faced weeks of controversy over LGBT issues, raising and enacting a section on practices that prohibit “homosexuality.”

A group of university students celebrated the decision to lift the law – before being hit by the U-Turn. Violations of information may result in expulsion of students and termination of employment.

The ex-Mormon Diocese opposes the anti-gay policy

Allison Phillips Belnap, who previously served as assistant superintendent of BYU’s law school, has now spoken out about the bill, sharing her sexuality for the first time.

He told ABC4: “I feel I should speak because I think I am unique as an experienced member of the board at BYU and has worked closely with BYU governments to hear more about what’s going on there.”

Belnap explained that he had been aware of his sexuality since childhood, but had tried to return it, in line with church teachings – which led to his suicide. After that, he left BYU and dropped out.

In a threat to the university looking at the issue of homosexuality as a “useless fire,” she said: “To give such hope, and then the feeling of ‘yeah, we can be accepted, yes, we can have it somewhere’, and just take it out or tear it down For someone, it’s dangerous, it’s violent … I think it’s dangerous to do someone else. ”

Students kissed outside the office of the Honor Code at the University of Mormon. (Arijenmo / Twitter)

Students are pushing back anti-gay ideas

He also mentioned the breakdown of students within the students as a pivotal moment in the school, adding: “I think there is a push and I think there is a perception, we are not going to be there.

“I have never seen students come together in such a way that their voices can be heard in a meaningful way. I was inspired by this. But I think we cannot leave them alone.

“We need allies and outsiders saying, you know, we’re with you, and you’re right about this.”

If you are in the US and have suicidal thoughts, suffer from anxiety or depression, or just want to talk, call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-8255. If you are in the UK, you can contact Samaritans on 116 123 or email (email protected)