The former first lady sets out to go to therapy with her husband

When former TV presenter and entertainment mogulin Oprah Winfrey continued her 2020 vision: Your Life in Focus tour with the WW series, she sat down during a full-day interview with former first lady Michelle Obama and invited the Princeton / Harvard Graduates open up numerous aspects of their lives, including the personal side of their marriage to President Barack Obama.

During the discussion, Oprah asked Obama whether she felt closer to her husband after 28 years of marriage and whether she felt that the marriage would be “better” or “more experienced”?

Obama replied, “That’s all. And that’s what I keep trying to tell young people. Marriage is difficult and building a family is a difficult thing. It takes a toll.”

Afterwards, the former First Lady dealt with the more difficult years of her marriage and explained that her friendship was an anchor for their relationship through all ups and downs.

Obama described the current state of their relationship to their usual openness and said: “We are getting back to the point where we will meet again because we have weathered some of the most difficult times in our lives that we have just escaped from. We have gone through it. ” In a difficult time, we did some difficult things together. But now we’re at the other end and I can look at him and I still recognize my husband. He is still the man I fell in love with. “

She said that they once went to couple therapy to improve their marriage, and she described the benefits of the therapy by saying, “It taught me that I’m responsible for my own happiness. I didn’t marry Barack to him makes me happy. Nobody can make me happy. “

“If I want to be on an equal footing in this partnership, I have to be able to make myself happy and stop focusing on what he hasn’t done and think about how I can make the life I wanted for myself, with or without barrack. “

“The more I managed to define myself for myself, the better my partnership was.”

In Obama’s book Becoming, she briefly discussed the same topic and let readers know what it was like to go to therapy with President Barack Obama.

Oprah’s interview with Obama was held in front of 15,000 people at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.