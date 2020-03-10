The former Iranian president wants the WHO to “identify the laboratory that produced” the coronavirus

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad wrote a letter to the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday, urging the WHO to allocate resources immediately to find “the laboratory he produced and the items he disseminates”. Wuhan’s coronavirus. like other centers that supported biological warfare (sic). ”

“Needless to say, the dissemination of transparent, public and unbiased information about the perpetrators of human anti-crime is an important factor in controlling the anti-human weapon,” Ahmadinejad wrote.

“I have no doubt that with the public mobilization of nations and governments and human society, criminals will be isolated, and this will immunize (sic) humans from the abusers of transgression and hegemony,” he said.

Ahmadinejad wanted “those who commit a biological war on nations” to be held responsible for the “damage and expense” they have caused to Iran “despite the sacrificial efforts of their medical, health and logistics staff to fight the very wild phenomenon. and invasive. “

Ahmadinejad became President of Iran in 2005, won re-election in 2009 and was replaced by current President Hassan Rouhani in 2013. He sought to run for office again in 2017, but was disqualified. by the Guardian Council, a senior Iranian clergy group that reviews all candidates for public office and disqualifies many of them before anyone comes to vote.

Some of the Americans were held hostage by the U.S. embassy in Ahmadinejad in 1979 as one of their captors.

He has developed a lively social media presence since being barred from running for president again, making attacks on both domestic and foreign adversaries, and even trying to reinvent himself as a human rights apparatus, such as shows its strange letter to the WHO. .

Some Iranian officials, especially the theocratically controlled Islamic Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) leaders, have promoted conspiracy theories about whether the coronavirus was an American biological weapon deployed against China, or that the Chinese strain of virus was armed by Israel and then deliberately extended to Iran.

WHO Director-General Tedros said on Monday that he believes the coronavirus could be “the first pandemic in history to be controlled.” He said that this is an “unequal epidemic”, with 93% of cases grouped in four countries, one of which is Iran.