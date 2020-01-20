The former NBA star, Delonte West, is captured on video being hit on the street – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML248c0abf67979e02283b378711dac5d412%

% MINIFYHTML248c0abf67979e02283b378711dac5d413%

Wenn

In another video, supposedly taken in Washington, D.C., the former Boston Celtics player says that someone approached him with a gun while walking the streets.

News Info –

Delonte West He is not getting better in life since he was no longer a basketball player. Rather, it seems that his life has deteriorated when a video was recently published in which someone was hit by the former Boston Celtics player.

In the video on Monday, January 20, Delonte was seen motionless in the middle of a busy street while someone ruthlessly hit and kicked him. According to sources, the hitting took place in Washington D.C. In another video, the former basketball player sat on the side of the road with his hands behind his back.

Delonte said someone was approaching him with a gun as he walked along the road. But when they asked for more information about the incident, he repeatedly said, “I don’t care,” and began to growl.

% MINIFYHTML248c0abf67979e02283b378711dac5d414%

% MINIFYHTML248c0abf67979e02283b378711dac5d415%

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=euYkKra_aO4 [/ embed]



Delonte has been taking care of his well-being for several years, since he was seen in Houston in 2016 without shoes. Last year, a photo of him who looked broken and homeless became viral on social media, causing his cousin to talk and move up. “This is my mother with the data of my cousin Delonte West. She has been struggling with mental health all her life, along with the fight against multiple allegations speculated by the media,” he said at the time. “For the protection of my family and his life. I ask you not to crucify him.”

Delonte has had bipolar disorder for a long time, as his brother Dmitri said. Earlier he spoke about the mental health of the star: “Delonte West is not crazy, he is not stunned. I do not know what exactly happens in his head, but I can tell him that he is safe and that he is doing well “the family is trying to get the best professional help there is, the best they can afford. ”