The former president of Kenya, Daniel arap Moi, dies at the age of 95

Daniel arap Moi, a former teacher who became Kenya’s longest-serving president and led years of repression and economic turmoil fueled by runaway corruption, has died. He was 95.

Moi’s death was announced Tuesday by President Uhuru Kenyatta in a statement about the state broadcaster.

Moi, who ruled Kenya for 24 years, had been in and out of the hospital for months.

Kenyatta ordered the national flags to fly from the funeral half mast from Tuesday to sunset.

He said that Moi, the second president of Kenya, was a leader in the fight for Kenyan independence and a fiery pan-African.

Despite being called a dictator by critics, Moi enjoyed much support from many Kenyans and was seen as a unifying figure when he took over power after the establishment of President Jomo Kenyatta in office in 1978. However, some allies of the ailing Kenyatta tried the constitution to prevent Moi, then the vice-president, from automatically taking control of Kenyatta’s death.

Moi was so wary of any threat during that uncertain period that he fled his Rift Valley home when he heard of the death of Kenyatta and only returned after receiving guarantees for his safety.

Former heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali, center right, meets Kenyan president Daniel arap Moi, center left, at State House in Nairobi, Kenya in February 1980. (The Associated Press)

In 1982, the Moi government pushed through a parliamentary constitutional change that effectively made Kenya a one-party state. Later that year, the army suppressed an attempted coup d’état deported by opposition members and some Air Force officers. At least 159 people were killed.

Moi’s government subsequently became more repressive when dealing with divergent opinions, according to a report from the government’s Truth Justice and Reconciliation Commission, which assessed its rule.

Political activists and others who dared to oppose Moi’s government were routinely detained and tortured, the report said, taking note of unlawful arrests and killings, including the murder of a foreign minister, Robert Ouko.

Marred legacy

Corruption, in particular the illegal allocation of land, was institutionalized, the report said, while economic power was in the hands of a few.

In 1991, Moi gave in to demands for a multi-party state due to internal pressure, including a demonstration in 1991 in which the police killed more than 20 people, and external pressure from the West.

Multi-party elections in 1992 and 1997 were marred by political and ethnic violence caused by the state, according to critics.

By the time Moi left power in 2002, corruption had left the Kenyan economy, the most developed in East Africa, with negative growth.

Moi often blamed the West for poor publicity and the economic hardships that many Kenyans had to undergo during his rule.