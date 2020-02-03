The former Stanford QB K.J. Costello announces the transfer to the state of Mississippi

February 3 (UPI) – Former Stanford Cardinal starts with quarterback K.J. Costello is a graduate of the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Costello, a two-time captain from Stanford, announced his decision to switch to school on Instagram on Monday.

“I remember dreaming of playing at Stanford since I was a child,” Costello wrote. “The legacy and tradition was something I always knew I wanted to be part of. I feel so happy to have spent my last four years at the best institution in the world. I chose Stanford, because I felt it was going to drive me. ” to become the best version of me it did just that.

“With this in mind, I would like to announce that I will be playing my last year of college football in Mississippi.”

Costello will join Mike Leach, who was announced last month as the new Bulldog head coach in Mississippi. Leach has been responsible for the nation’s best performance in four of the last six seasons in Washington State.

Costello, who has one year to go, has started 25 games in Stanford in the past three seasons. He received the All-Pac-12 award from the second team in 2018 when he started all 13 games and recorded 3,540 overtakes.

Costello struggled with injuries last season and only played five games. He overtook 1,038 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions.

K. J. Costello was excluded from David Shaw for Saturday’s game in Oregon State. Davis Mills is expected to start his second career. pic.twitter.com/iTPXqnPpDY – Stanford Football (@StanfordFball) September 27, 2019

Costello joins a team in Mississippi that returns quarterback Garrett Shrader and veteran Keytaon Thompson. Shrader started four games as a newcomer in 2019, while Thompson appeared in 19 games in his first two seasons.